Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NCAAF, UFC, NFL Week 11 Predictions

Make predictions on college football, the UFC, NFL and more sports with the Novig promo code WTOP. Register here to claim a discount for your first order.









New customers who sign up with the Novig promo code will get a 10% discount. This bonus can be up to $100.

Instead of going up against the house, try battling against other customers on this prediction market app. This means you have better odds and an improved chance of making a profit. It even says that 27% of users are profitable, compared to 2% on other sportsbooks.

This welcome offer also comes with Novig Coins. Sharpen your skills and become familiar with the different options by practicing in free mode. Then, switch over to Novig Cash to play with real money.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. New customers will get a 10% discount up to $100 for an order.

Create a Parlay with the Novig Promo Code

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, (5) Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% TNF SGP Boost, 20% Hockey Parlay Boost, 20% Three Point Boost, Daily Log-in Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The left tab displays the different sports. You’ll find the NBA, NHL, NFL, UFC, college basketball, college football and more. There are markets for spreads, totals, moneylines and a variety of props.

Create a parlay by combing several markets into a single order. You can elect to take the odds provided or request your own. Check your portfolio to view your active and completed orders. In addition to individual games, you can predict future outcomes. For example, take a college football team to make the playoff or an NFL team to win it all.

On Saturday night, UFC fans can take Jack Della Maddalena or Islam Makhachev to win the welterweight title at Madison Square Garden. Select the live tab during the fights to view markets as the action unfolds.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: How to Score $100 Discount

New customers can follow these easy steps to activate a welcome offer. Get a discount for your first order this weekend.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Use an available banking method to make a deposit. Place an order with a 10% discount.

Find Parlay Boosts for NFL Week 11

There is a “Rewards” tab that shows daily log-in challenges. Complete these to earn Novig Coins and Novig Cash. We also find parlay boosts on Sunday during the NFL season. These can be used toward your own parlays or one that’s been created.

Rookies Rockin: Emeka Egbuka 1+ touchdowns, Colston Loveland 1+ touchdowns and Tetairoa McMillan 80+ receiving yards (+3025)

WR University: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua and Drake London each have 100+ receiving yards (+1135)

Florida Football: MIA moneyline, TB moneyline and JAX moneyline (+1199)

California Dreamin: LAC moneyline, LAR moneyline and SF moneyline (+300)

Claim a 10% discount by signing up with the Novig promo code WTOP. Use this $100 bonus for a prediction on college football, the NFL or another sport.