Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NCAAF, NFL Week 12 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the Novig promo code WTOP to claim a discount for your first prediction this weekend. Sign up here to place your opening order on college football or the NFL.









Register with the Novig promo code to activate a 10% discount, which can be up to $100. Pick any spread, moneyline, total, prop or make a parlay with multiple markets.

This sports prediction market app gives customers better odds since it ditches the “against the house” model. In fact, it says that 27% of users make a profit compared to just 2% on other sportsbooks. There are tons of options for college football action on Saturday, followed by NFL games on Sunday.

Click here to register using the Novig promo code WTOP and get a $100 discount for your NCAAF or NFL prediction.

NCAAF Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, (5) Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 20% Three Pointer Boost, 20% Hockey Boost, 25% College Football Profit Boost, 25% UFC Parlay Parlay Boost, Daily Log-in Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are some of the key college football matchups on Saturday. Browse through the different markets to find your favorite option:

Rutgers vs. No. 1 Ohio State

22 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

13 Miami vs. Virginia Tech

15 USC vs. No. 7 Oregon

Syracuse vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

Kentucky vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt

Arkansas vs. No. 17 Texas

18 Michigan vs. Maryland

Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Georgia Tech

20 Tennessee vs. Florida

11 BYU vs. Cincinnati

25 Arizona State vs. Colorado

There is a 25% NCAAF parlay boost that can be applied to your next order. You will see several parlays already created. For example, the odds for Missouri and USC to both pull off upsets are set at +1199. Take the odds provided by Novig or request your own.

Novig Promo Code: How to Use the $100 Discount

New customers can complete these steps to unlock a welcome offer on America’s #1 sports prediction market. Create an account within a few minutes. Take a look at the listed states where Novig is available.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Provide your email, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using online banking or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The welcome bonus also includes virtual currency. This is great for learning how the app works before using real money.

Find Boosts for NFL Week 12

There are other boosts on Saturday for the NBA, UFC and NHL. We expect more boosts to be added on Sunday for Week 12 action.

It’s an important week for many teams as we get closer to the playoffs. The Chiefs are at 5-5, so a loss would put them in a bad spot. They are facing a Colts team coming off a bye.

Earn more perks for NFL predictions through the Rewards tab. It shows daily log-in challenges, making it simple to collect Novig Cash and Novig Coins.

Register through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 discount for your first prediction.