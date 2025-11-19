Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, Bills-Texans Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Novig promo code activates a 10% discount for your opening order. This bonus can be as much as $100. Make a prediction on a moneyline, spread, total, prop or create a parlay with several outcomes.

Instead of going up against the house, customers can battle against one another on America’s #1 sports prediction market. This means you’ll get better odds and an increased chance of making a profit. It says that 27% of users are profitable, compared to just 2% of other sportsbooks. Along with the discount, you’ll receive some Novig Cash that can be used in the free mode. This is a great way to learn how the platform works before using real money.

NBA Markets for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, (5) Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25 Pro Basketball SGP Boost, 20% Hockey SGP Boost, 25% College Basketball Profit Boost, Daily Log-in Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find options for all nine NBA games on Wednesday. The Cavaliers (+1.5) are underdogs against the Rockets in the first matchup on ESPN, while the Knicks (-7.5) are favored over the Mavericks in the later game.

There are other options for the Hornets vs. Pacers, Raptors vs. 76ers, Warriors vs. Heat, Wizards vs. Timberwolves, Nuggets vs. Pelicans, Kings vs. Thunder and Bulls vs. Trail Blazers.

Take advantage of a 25% Pro BB SGP Boost and increase your potential winnings. There are several parlays already created. For example, the odds for Kevin Durant to score 27+ points, Donovan Mitchell to score 29+ points, Alperen Sengun to score 23+ points and Evan Mobley to score 18+ points are at +871.

Novig Promo Code Unlocks $100 Discount

New customers have a chance to claim a discount for a prediction on an NBA game. Complete these steps to get started:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic account information to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The discount can be as much as $100. Your portfolio will display all your active and previous orders.

Find Profit Boosts for NCAAB, the NHL and NFL

There is a 25% same-game parlay boost for NHL fans, and another 25% parlay boost for college basketball action. No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 8 Illinois is the marquee matchup of the day.

Be on the lookout for special boosts once we reach Week 12 of the NFL season. The first game is between the Bills and Texans on Thursday night. Go to the Rewards page and do the daily challenges to redeem different bonuses.

