New Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Score a $150 bonus or rebound after a bad wager with the exclusive Bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Place your first cash bet on NBA matchups like Celtics-Nets, Jazz-Lakers or Warriors-Magic tonight and get your choice of an automatic $150 bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net from the sportsbook here .







The $150 bonus will unlock the moment you place a cash bet of at least $5 Tuesday. Win or lose, Bet365 will guarantee those bonus bets hit your account, which you can use for up to seven (7) days after.

The first bet safety net will instead send you bonus bets in return if your starting wager settles as a loss. Bet up to $1,000 in cash to be fully covered by this deal.

Use Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA

Bet on Paolo Banchero to outplay Steph Curry tonight and, with the Bet365 bonus code, grab a $150 bonus in the process. The sportsbook will guarantee that bonus is credited to your account once you place an NBA wager of $5 cash or more Tuesday.

Pick from any NBA market you want tonight. This includes the anticipated Warriors-Magic matchup, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons taking on the Hawks, Luka Doncic battling it out with Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz or Victor Wembanyama taking on the Grizzlies.

Plus, there is no requirement for you to win that first wager in order to collect the bonus. Unlike other sportsbooks, Bet365 is looking out for you and will automatically send the $150 bonus even if your original bet loses.

However, if you are looking to score a larger cash payout tonight, go for the first bet safety net. This deal lets you make a wager of something like $150 on the Nets to upset the Celtics and will send you back the $150 in bonus bets if you lose.

Tuesday In-App Specials

Bet365 also has some of the best and most unique in-app options on the market. Log in using your brand new account to score these deals tonight:

NBA SGP Boost: Select this option in your betslip to enhance the odds of your NBA same game parlay

NBA Instant Payout: If your team goes up by 20 or more points in the game, you win your moneyline bet instantly

Over/Under: Test your NBA knowledge in this free game and win bonus bet prizes

Plus, check out the latest SGP options that Bet365 has set up for every NBA game tipping off tonight. Use the “Bet Boost” tab on the NBA page to see a list of pre-boosted SGP offers just for you.

How to Apply Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for New Welcome Deal Tuesday

Your choice of Bet365 bonus code offers will appear as soon as you complete the registration. Use your legal name, date of birth, a home address and geolocate your device to start.

Once you have made your welcome offer choice, deposit enough cash to cover your starting bet. Use an online bank, debit card, credit card or payment app, like PayPal, to do so.

Bet365 will give you a total of seven (7) days to use any bonus bets you receive during this promotional period. Bonuses do not have to be wagered as a lump sum, so you can spread them around to multiple bets if you wish. After seven (7) days, leftover bonus bets will expire.