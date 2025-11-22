NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 7 Baylor (4-1) vs. Davidson (4-2) at Bay Lake, Fla., 5:30 p.m. No. 19…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 7 Baylor (4-1) vs. Davidson (4-2) at Bay Lake, Fla., 5:30 p.m.

No. 19 Iowa (5-0) vs. Miami (FL) (4-0) at Bay Lake, Fla., 8 p.m.

No. 20 Kentucky (6-0) at No. 21 Louisville (4-1), 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 UConn (5-0) vs. Utah (3-2) at Uncasville, Conn., 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 South Carolina (5-0) vs. Queens (3-2), 2 p.m.

No. 3 UCLA (5-0) vs. Southern University (1-3), 5 p.m.

No. 6 Michigan (4-1) vs. Syracuse (5-0) at Uncasville, Conn., Noon

No. 9 Maryland (6-0) vs. George Mason (4-1), 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 TCU (5-0) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley (3-2), 5 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa State (6-0) vs. Mercyhurst (0-4), 2 p.m.

No. 14 North Carolina (4-1) vs. UNC Greensboro (2-3), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Tennessee (4-1) vs. Coppin State (1-4), 2 p.m.

No. 16 North Carolina State (3-2) vs. Rhode Island (5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-0) vs. Tennessee State (1-4), 1 p.m.

No. 22 Michigan State (5-0) vs. Oakland (2-3), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Washington (4-0) vs. Vermont (4-1), 5 p.m.

