NASCAR Craftsman Truck NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Results

Friday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Corey Heim, Toyota, 161…

Friday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Corey Heim, Toyota, 161 laps, 61 points.

2. (8) Ty Majeski, Ford, 161, 52.

3. (5) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, 161, 45.

4. (1) Layne Riggs, Ford, 161, 37.

5. (7) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 161, 45.

6. (14) Jake Garcia, Ford, 161, 36.

7. (12) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 161, 35.

8. (2) Chandler Smith, Ford, 161, 29.

9. (13) Tyler Reif, Chevrolet, 161, 28.

10. (15) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 161, 27.

11. (33) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 161, 26.

12. (11) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 161, 30.

13. (25) Matt Crafton, Ford, 161, 24.

14. (21) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 161, 23.

15. (29) Nathan Byrd, Chevrolet, 161, 22.

16. (24) Luke Baldwin, Ford, 160, 21.

17. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 159, 20.

18. (31) Greg Van Alst, Toyota, 159, 19.

19. (28) Frankie Muniz, Ford, 159, 18.

20. (30) Clayton Green, Ford, 158, 17.

21. (4) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 157, 27.

22. (34) Caleb Costner, Chevrolet, 157, 15.

23. (18) Cole Butcher, Toyota, accident, 154, 14.

24. (23) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, accident, 154, 13.

25. (26) Toni Breidinger, Toyota, 153, 12.

26. (20) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, accident, 147, 11.

27. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 118, 10.

28. (3) Brent Crews, Toyota, axle, 117, 26.

29. (10) Ben Rhodes, Ford, accident, 117, 8.

30. (16) Andres Perez De Lara, Chevrolet, accident, 117, 7.

31. (9) Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota, accident, 117, 8.

32. (32) Mason Maggio, Ford, engine, 107, 5.

33. (19) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 4.

34. (22) Dawson Sutton, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 3.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 87.435 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 50 minutes, 29 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.993 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: L.Riggs 0; C.Smith 1-21; C.Heim 22-50; R.Caruth 51-53; C.Heim 54-95; T.Majeski 96-99; C.Heim 100-126; L.Riggs 127-150; S.Parsons 151-154; T.Majeski 155-159; C.Heim 160-161

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 4 times for 100 laps; L.Riggs, 1 time for 24 laps; C.Smith, 1 time for 21 laps; T.Majeski, 2 times for 9 laps; S.Parsons, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Caruth, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: C.Heim, 12; L.Riggs, 3; C.Smith, 2; T.Ankrum, 1; R.Caruth, 1; D.Hemric, 1; G.Ruggiero, 1; S.Friesen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 4068; 2. T.Majeski, 4052; 3. K.Honeycutt, 4045; 4. T.Ankrum, 4023; 5. L.Riggs, 2297; 6. R.Caruth, 2237; 7. G.Enfinger, 2198; 8. C.Smith, 2179; 9. D.Hemric, 2177; 10. J.Garcia, 2148; 11. G.Ruggiero, 703; 12. B.Rhodes, 632; 13. T.Gray, 599; 14. C.Mosack, 515; 15. M.Crafton, 494; 16. A.Perez De Lara, 472.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

