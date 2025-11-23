Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden ton puts South Africa in command of 2nd cricket test against India

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — A maiden century from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy helped South Africa score a mammoth 489 runs in…

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — A maiden century from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy helped South Africa score a mammoth 489 runs in its first innings and take control of the second cricket test against India on Sunday.

Muthusamy scored 109 runs off 206 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, as South Africa pushed on from day one’s score of 247-6 into a commanding position.

Marco Jansen scored 93 runs off 91 balls, including seven sixes, as the Indian bowling attack toiled hard for 151.1 overs without much reward.

In reply, India finished day two at 9-0 with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (7 not out) and Lokesh Rahul (2 not out) surviving 6.1 overs before bad light forced an end to proceedings once again.

South Africa leads by 480 runs, and has a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, after winning the first test in Kolkata by 30 runs. The Proteas are chasing a first test series win on Indian soil since 2000-01.

Muthusamy started the day on a bright note, putting on 69 runs for the seventh wicket with Kyle Vereynne as India went wicketless in the morning session.

South Africa reached 316-6 at tea, which has been swapped with the longer lunch interval due to light concerns at the Barsapara Stadium. Guwahati is hosting its maiden test and is now the 30th test venue in India.

Vereynne made amends for his rash dismissal in Kolkata, hitting five fours and put on 88 off 236 deliveries with Muthusamy as India’s bowlers searched for answers.

Their partnership lasted another hour into the second session, when Vereynne was stumped off Ravindra Jadeja (2-94) in the 121st over.

Muthusamy, at the other end, marched on to a maiden test hundred off 192 deliveries. He became the third South African batter to register a century from No. 7 or lower against India, after Quinton de Kock in 2019 (Visakhapatnam) and Lance Klusener in 1997 (Cape Town).

“It was a special moment in front of this full house,” said Muthusamy, who enters the record books as the first batter to score a test hundred in Guwahati. “I am glad to contribute and help put up big runs in the first innings, which is always important. The plan was to build partnerships and to extend the innings as much as possible. We will see now how the pitch unfolds over the next three days.”

South Africa crossed the 400-mark shortly after, with Muthusamy putting on 97 off 106 balls with Jansen.

The lanky all-rounder scored his fifth test half-century off 53 balls, and after Muthusamy’s dismissal, drove South Africa past 450.

Jansen joined countrymen AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock in hitting the most sixes during a test innings – seven. He also hit six fours.

He had vital partnerships with Simon Harmer (5) – 31 off 30 balls – and another 27 off 48 balls with Keshav Maharaj (12 not out). Jansen missed out on his maiden century when Kuldeep Yadav bowled him seven short.

Yadav finished with 4-115 in 29.1 overs and was India’s best bowler. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (2-75) and Mohammed Siraj (2-106) picked up a brace each.

On Saturday’s opening day, Yadav picked uo 3-48 as India led by Rishabh Pant, who is standing in for the injured Shubman Gill, had made good progress late in the day after South Africa had won the toss and opted to bat.

