Minnesota brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Chicago

Minnesota Wild (12-7-4, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-8-4, in the Central Division) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will attempt to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago has a 10-8-4 record overall and a 2-2-0 record in Central Division play. The Blackhawks serve 12.1 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in NHL play.

Minnesota is 12-7-4 overall and 3-2-1 against the Central Division. The Wild have a 2-1-4 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Nazar has five goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has nine goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 13 goals and 14 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored eight goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging three goals, five assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

