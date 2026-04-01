World Cup qualifying marathon ends with Iraq securing the 48th and final spot

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The 48-team field for FIFA ’s biggest ever World Cup is complete after a qualifying process…

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The 48-team field for FIFA ’s biggest ever World Cup is complete after a qualifying process that spanned more than two and a half years.

Iraq edged Bolivia 2-1 in an intercontinental playoff at Monterrey in northern Mexico on Tuesday to secure the 48th spot, hours after Bosnia and Herzegovina upset four-time champion Italy on penalties in European playoffs. The result meant Italy was knocked out in qualifying for a third successive World Cup.

Eight teams from Europe were competing for four places on the last day of qualifying. The new intercontinental tournament staged in Mexico determined the other two remaining places. The next-to-last nation to advance was Congo, which edged Jamaica 1-0 in extra time at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Sweden, Turkey and the Czech Republic each qualified in European playoff finals.

Sweden beat Poland 3-2; Turkey edged Kosovo 1-0; and the Czech Republic beat Denmark in a penalty shootout.

The World Cup kicks off June 11 and will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. It will feature 12 groups of four teams.

With its big upset victory of Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified to join Canada, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B.

Sweden will play in Group F with the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. Turkey will be in Group D with the United States, Paraguay and Australia.

After reaching its first World Cup since 2006, the Czech team will play in Group A with Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

The World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 tournament started Sept. 7, 2023 with matches in South America.

World Cup groups

Group A

Mexico, Czech Republic, South Africa, South Korea

Group B

Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland

Group C

Brazil, Haiti, Morocco, Scotland

Group D

United States, Australia, Paraguay, Turkey

Group E

Curacao, Ecuador, German,y Ivory Coast

Group F

Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G

Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H

Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Uruguay

Group I

France, Norway, Senegal, Iraq

Group J

Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Jordan

Group K

Colombia, Congo, Portugal, Uzbekistan

Group L

Croatia, England, Ghana, Panama

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This list has been corrected to show that Congo, not Jamaica, got the final spot in Group K.

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