Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Eastern Michigan at Cincinnati — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports Michigan at Detroit Mercy — ESPN app, ESPN Select,…

Eastern Michigan at Cincinnati — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Michigan at Detroit Mercy — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Nashville at Detroit — FDSN Detroit Extra, FDSN SE Georgia, FDSN South, FDSN Southeast, FDSN South TN Nash., ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.