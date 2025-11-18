Michael Jordan donates $10M to North Carolina medical center in honor of his mother

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is giving $10 million to a North Carolina regional medical center in honor of…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is giving $10 million to a North Carolina regional medical center in honor of his mother.

The six-time NBA champ and now businessman announced the gift to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. With the donation, the medical center will name its neuroscience institute after Deloris Jordan.

“My mother taught me the importance of compassion and community, and I can’t think of a better way to honor her than by helping to ensure those in need can obtain the most advanced neurological care available,” Jordan said about his donation.

The money helps support his mother’s work on health and wellness, specifically with making specialists, technology and care more accessible specifically for patients dealing with stroke, spine treatment, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other health issues.

Deloris Jordan, founder and president of the James R. Jordan Foundation and its international foundation of the same name, has overseen programs in the U.S. and Africa. She said it’s humbling to be a part of bringing high-quality care to more people in North Carolina.

A dedication ceremony will be held early in 2026 at the Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.