Messi and Martinez shine as Argentina beats Angola in Luanda friendly

LUANDA, Angola (AP) — Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi scored and Argentina downed Angola 2-0 in a friendly that closed their 2025 campaign on Friday.

Angola reportedly paid $12 million to attract world champion Argentina to the 50th anniversary of the African country’s independence from Portugal. More than 50,000 spectators attended and Messi left the field in the final minutes to a standing ovation.

Messi set up Martínez in the 44th minute and Martinez repaid the favor in the 82nd. Messi, aiming for his sixth World Cup next year, notched his 115th goal in 196 internationals.

South America’s top World Cup qualifier started slow even with eight starters from the 2022 final.

Martínez finally broke the deadlock just before halftime with a driven shot between the legs of the goalkeeper.

Argentina continued to control possession (65%) in the second half but didn’t increase the tempo and was content to maintain the lead. Messi added the final flourish eight minutes from time.

