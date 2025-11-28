Unbuilt stadiums in Manchester, Wrexham and Birmingham lined up for 2035 Women’s World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s proposed new stadium has been offered as a venue for the 2035 Women’s World…

A redeveloped Wrexham Racecourse Ground and Birmingham’s yet-to-be-built Powerhouse Stadium have also been included in the United Kingdom’s official bid, announced on Friday.

In total 16 host cities are in in the joint bid by the soccer federations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The U.K. was widely expected to be named the host; FIFA president Gianni Infantino indicated in April there was just one “valid bid.” The United States made the only expression of interest to host in 2031.

Man United’s inclusion, after being left out of the U.K.’s and Ireland’s plans for the men’s 2028 European Championship, was evidence of the Premier League club’s confidence it will have completed the stadium in time at a cost of about 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).

United said this year it could be ready by the 2030-31 season.

The U.K. bid said the intention was for the new stadium to be considered for FIFA’s consideration “once plans are confirmed.”

Wrexham was in the process of redeveloping its stadium and increasing capacity to 18,000. The U.K. bid said the club, which has gained worldwide appeal since being bought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is planning to increase capacity again before 2035, which would meet FIFA requirements.

Birmingham unveiled plans last week for its new 62,000-seat stadium, which it believes could be built by 2030.

Chelsea has also been included despite the U.K. bid saying its Stamford Bridge stadium does not meet FIFA’s technical specifications. Whether it is in the final plans is dependent on the venue being redeveloped or a new ground being built.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Everton are among 22 stadiums listed. Outside of England the host cities were Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The 2025 Women’s World Cup would follow the U.K.’s and Ireland’s joint staging of the men’s Euro 2028.

“If we are successful, the 2035 tournament will be the biggest single sport event held on U.K. soil with 4.5 million tickets available for fans,” England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said in a joint statement.

England hosted the men’s 1966 World Cup and women’s Euro 2022 and won both. The Lionesses retained the trophy this year.

“The Lionesses’ success has inspired girls across our country, and we’ll build on that momentum by welcoming millions of football fans from around the world to a tournament that will benefit communities and businesses in host cities up and down the U.K.,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

