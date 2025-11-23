Malenstyn shines, Luukkonen blocks 28 as Sabres top East-leading Hurricanes 4-1

Beck Malenstyn scored a spectacular goal, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina…

Beck Malenstyn scored a spectacular goal, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Sunday.

Malenstyn took a touch pass from Tyson Kozak, made a sweet move to his right to slip past Sebastian Aho and easily beat Frederik Andersen to make it 3-1 with 1:24 left in the second period.

Alex Tuch, Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres, who have won four of five. Ryan McLeod had two assists, and Luukkonen got his second straight victory.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored and Andersen made 17 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 11.

Tuch opened the scoring on the power play in the first period. Gostisbehere made it 1-1 later in the first, also on the power play.

Quinn gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead early in the second. Thompson’s empty-netter extended his goal streak to six games.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal missed the game because of illness.

ISLANDERS 1, KRAKEN 0, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat kept New York alive in the third round of a shootout and Kyle Palmieri scored in the fourth to back David Rittich in the Islanders’ victory over Seattle.

Rittich made 19 saves for his first shutout with the Islanders and the eighth of his NHL career, allowing only Freddy Gaudreau’s opening goal in the shootout. The 33-year-old goalie is 6-2-0 as the backup to Ilya Sorokin after playing for Los Angeles the past two seasons.

Palmieri scored after Rittich stopped Seattle’s Chandler Stephenson.

The Islanders won a shootout for the first time in just over a year. They have seven victories in their last nine games, rebounding from a 2-1 home loss to St Louis on Saturday after a 6-1-0 trip.

Joey Daccord made 34 saves for Seattle for his second shutout of the season and seventh overall. He stopped Horvat and Matthew Schaefer with the Islanders on a power play late in overtime.

WILD 3, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jesper Wallstedt made 32 saves for his NHL-leading third shutout — all in the last four games — and Minnesota beat Winnipeg for their fifth straight victory.

Minnesota had its second straight shutout and fifth of the season. On Friday night in Pittsburgh, resurgent starter Filip Gustavsson stopped 19 shots in a 5-0 victory.

Wallstedt improved to 6-0-2 and lowered his goals-against average to 1.94, helping Minnesota up its record to 12-7-4. The 23-year-Swede had consecutive shutouts against Calgary and Anaheim and made a career-high 42 saves Wednesday night at home in a 4-3 shootout victory over Carolina.

Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber and Denis Yurov scored. The Wild have nine victories and only one regulation loss in 11 games in November. They had lost nine straight to Winnipeg.

Eric Comrie made 27 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets dropped to 12-9-0.

AVALANCHE 1, BLACKHAWKS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves for his first shutout and Colorado extended their winning streak to nine games with a victory over Chicago.

Cale Makar scored late in the second period for the NHL-leading Avalanche, whose run is the team’s longest since winning nine straight March 4-24, 2024. Colorado improved to 16-1-5 and has points in 13 straight (11-0-2) since its lone regulation loss at Boston on Oct. 25.

Spencer Knight made 25 saves for the Blackhawks, losers of three straight following a six-game (5-0-1) point streak.

Wedgewood’s ninth career shutout gave the Avalanche two in two nights. Colorado was coming of a 3-0 win at Nashville on Saturday behind Mackenzie Blackwood’s 35 saves.

SHARKS 3, BRUINS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season, and San Jose beat Boston.

Shakir Mukhamadullin added his first goal of the season, Collin Graf added an empty-netter and Yaroslav Askarov made 33 saves for the Sharks, who have won three of four.

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Celebrini scored on a power play 11:45 into the second period. The 19-year-old phenom entered the day third in the NHL with 32 points. The goal came off an assist from Dmitry Orlov.

Morgan Geekie scored his 17th goal for the Bruins, tying Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead. Boston has lost four of six since a seven-game winning streak.

FLAMES 5, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dustin Wolf made 28 saves, defenseman Rasmus Andersson helped set up three goals and Calgary beat Vancouver for their third straight victory.

Morgan Frost, Connor Zary, Kevin Bahl, Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman scored for the resurgent Flames in the second half of a back-to-back set. Coleman also had an assist, and Mikael Backlund had two.

On Saturday night at home, Calgary beat Dallas 3-2 in a shootout to escape the NHL cellar. At 8-13-3, Calgary has 19 points — three more than last-place Nashville, though the Flames have played three more games.

Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 16 shots. The Canucks have lost six of seven.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.