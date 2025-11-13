Magic’s Paolo Banchero out with strained groin, return timeline will be set after treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando forward Paolo Banchero has a strained left groin and will not play for the Magic…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando forward Paolo Banchero has a strained left groin and will not play for the Magic when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

An MRI exam on Thursday confirmed the strain — which was also the team’s original diagnosis when Banchero left Wednesday’s game in New York in the second quarter and did not return.

There is no return-to-play timeline yet, the Magic said, noting that it’ll be determined after seeing how Banchero responds to treatment.

“There was a moment he was going up and down the court, I think it was a quick turn and then I just saw him pause for a second,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said after Wednesday’s win over the Knicks. “I looked at him just to try to see where he was with it and then I got him out of there before anything changed.”

Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game so far this season.

