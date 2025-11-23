Giroud ends league scoring drought as Lille moves to fourth in French league

LILLE, France (AP) — Olivier Giroud scored twice and Lille moved to fourth in the French league with a 4-2…

LILLE, France (AP) — Olivier Giroud scored twice and Lille moved to fourth in the French league with a 4-2 come-from-behind home win over Paris FC on Sunday.

Willem Geubbels put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute after Vincent Marchetti’s initial effort took a deflection and hit the post.

Giroud equalized in the 40th after some good work from Osame Sahraoui, who skipped by several defenders. It was Giroud’s first league goal since August.

The former France star might have had another goal just two minutes later, but Kevin Trapp did well to save his effort from point-blank range.

Trapp wasn’t given any respite as Lille pushed for more, and Giroud finally got his second from the penalty spot in the 77th. Marchetti had given it away and the Paris midfielder’s evening went from bad to worse when his attempted clearance of a corner merely served the ball for Aissa Mandi to score Lille’s third in the 80th.

Lohann Doucet pulled one back in the 84th – a minute after going on as a substitute – to set up a frenetic finale until Marius Broholm sealed the result with another penalty in stoppage time.

Lyon still can’t win

Lyon’s winless streak stretched to five games across all competitions after failing to beat last-placed Auxerre.

The 0-0 draw could have been worse for the injury and suspension-hit visitors with Dominik Greif saving a penalty from Auxerre’s Lassine Sinayoko in the first half.

That was awarded after Sekou Mara had been bundled over in the area by Moussa Niakhaté. Mara had earlier had a goal ruled out as Auxerre’s goalless run stretched to five games. Auxerre’s winless run is now at eight games starting with the 2-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mara also went close in the second half, while Lyon’s Afonso Moreira drew a good save from Donovan Leon in stoppage time.

Late drama

Romain Del Castillo scored a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time – five minutes after he’d had another penalty saved – to give Brest a 3-2 win over Metz for its first victory since September.

Nigerian defender Chidozie Awaziem made up for an own-goal in first-half stoppage time by equalizing in second-half stoppage time for Nantes to draw with Lorient 1-1 with both teams fighting relegation. It kept Nantes just ahead of the visitors on goal difference.

Yassin Belkhdim’s early goal was enough for Angers to win at Toulouse 1-0 and draw level with the home team on 16 points.

PSG leads by two points from Marseille after both won this weekend.

