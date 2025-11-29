LSU breaks 43-year-old NCAA record with another 100-point game

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — No. 5 LSU set an NCAA record with its seventh consecutive 100-point game Friday…

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — No. 5 LSU set an NCAA record with its seventh consecutive 100-point game Friday night, routing Marist 113-53 in the Reef Division semifinal game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

LSU (7-0) bested the 43-year-old NCAA record of six straight 100-point games, set by the 1982 Louisiana Tech squad that went on to win the inaugural NCAA women’s championship.

That team was led by an All-American point guard, Kim Mulkey – the same Mulkey who coached the Tigers to the NCAA title in 2023, and whose team is among the contenders to compete for another crown in the spring.

Seven players finished in double figures for LSU, led by ZaKiyah Johnson’s 19 points. Reserve Kate Koval had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Flau’Jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner added 16 points apiece. MiLaysia Fulwiley, Grace Knox and Jada Richard each had 11.

Justine Henry had a game-best 21 points and Lexie Tarul added 11 points for Marist (2-5).

NO. 8 TCU 82, UAB 61

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 19 points, Olivia Miles added 18 and TCU beat UAB at the Cancun Challenge.

Suarez shot 8 of 16 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Miles finished 7 of 12 from the floor and had six assists. Donovyn Hunter added 14 points to go with three steals for TCU (8-0), which beat Richmond 68-52 in Thursday’s tournament game.

Eleecia Carter scored 17 points off the bench and Molly Moffitt scored 16 to lead UAB (3-4).

TCU built a 26-16 first-quarter lead and a 43-25 advantage at halftime. Suarez and Miles each scored 12 first-half points, with Suarez scoring nine points during in an 18-5 opening run. The pair have scored in double figures in each of TCU’s eight games this season.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 100, COPPIN STATE 46

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Sahara Williams scored 21 points, Raegan Beers had 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 50th career double-double, and Oklahoma coasted to a win over Coppin State in the Coconut Hoops tournament.

Zya Vann, who had a career-high seven steals, scored 16 points as all five Sooners’ starters scored in double figures. Oklahoma (6-1) got 14 points from Aaliyah Chavez and 12 from Payton Verhulst.

Beers had her fourth-straight double-double and fifth this season.

Paris McBride scored 17 points and Khila Morris added 13 for the Eagles (1-6), who have also played Arizona State, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee this season.

Oklahoma had a 52-8 margin in points in the paint, 28-2 in second-chance points and 22-2 in fast-break points. The Sooners have won five straight games by at least 25 points, averaging better than 90 points per contest.

Coppin State shot 23% (12 of 53), was outrebounded 51-32 and had 28 turnovers that were turned into 36 points.

NO. 10 IOWA STATE 84, MARQUETTE 73

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Audi Crooks and Addy Brown both scored 18 points and Iowa State beat Marquette in the GEICO Coconut Hoops at Alico Arena.

Jada Williams added 15 points and Sydney Harris had 13 for the Cyclones.

Iowa State (8-0) outrebounded Marquette (4-2) by a 44-26 margin. The team had 17 offensive rebounds.

Iowa State jumped out to an 18-6 lead as Crooks asserted herself early with some inside baskets, but Skylar Forbes helped get Marquette close by leading a 12-5 run to draw within 23-18 after the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles stayed close until midway through the second quarter when a mini spurt by the Cyclones put them up 47-35 at halftime.

Crooks went to the bench early in the third quarter with her third foul but her teammates picked it up. Brown posted down low and scored from the inside while Williams also contributed.

While Crooks watched from the bench, Iowa State outscored Marquette 23-17 and led 70-52 after three quarters.

Jaidynn Mason scored 17 and Forbes added 13 points for Marquette, which made 9-of-23 3-pointers.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 85, KANSAS STATE 73

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Lanie Grant scored 15 points, three players had 14 and North Carolina defeated Kansas State in the Cancun Challenge.

Indya Nivar, Nyla Harris and Nyla Brooks all scored 14 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who were 14 of 26 on 3-pointers and shot 54.5% (30 of 55) overall. Grant and Brooks both had four 3s.

Izela Arenas scored 15 points for the Wildcats (5-4) and Janessa Cotton, Nastja Claessens and Taryn Sides all added 13. Cotton grabbed 10 rebounds.

K-State made a program record 17 3s in its opener on Thursday but was limited to13 attempts — making 7 — against the Tar Heels.

Oklahoma State was 13 of 23 on 3s through three quarters and had a 79-58 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Wildcats made a charge by making 7 of 9 shots but couldn’t get closer because they were only 7 of 13 from the foul line.

The Tar Heels made 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first quarter, taking a 22-15 lead, then made 5 of 9 in the second to make it 50-32 at halftime. Overall, they made 18 of 28 shots in the first half.

North Carolina had a 12-2 run in the second, making five-straight shots with 3s from Brooks and Reniya Kelly for a 37-22 lead midway through.

The Tar Heels added another four 3s and after stretching their lead to 21 took a 70-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI 65, WISCONSIN 56

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala scored 20 points and Sira Thienou drained a critical 3-pointer and Mississippi held off Wisconsin in the Daytona Beach Classic.

Ole Miss had an 18-point lead late in the third quarter but the Badgers were within two when Cotie McMahon found Thienou in the left corner for the shot that made it 59-54. Kaitlin Peterson made six free throws after a miss, a turnover and a late Wisconsin basket.

Peterson had 12 points, going 10 of 10 from the line for the Rebels (6-0).

Destiny Howell scored 14 points, going 4 of 5 behind the arc, for the Badgers (6-2). Breauna Ware and Kyrah Daniels both added 10 points.

Wisconsin shot 48% with seven 3’s but had 24 turnovers that led to 30 points for Ole Miss. The Rebels, who shot 37%, were 17 of 26 from the line, while the Badgers were 5 of 8.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 101, MORGAN STATE 39

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Asia Boone came off the bench to score 21 and lead five Wildcats in double figures as Kentucky cruised to a victory over Morgan State on the final day of the Puerto Rico Shootout.

Boone made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for Kentucky (8-1).

Jordan Obi totaled 18 points — on 8-for-10 shooting — and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Teonni Key made all seven of her shots and both of her free throws, scoring 16. Reserve Kaelyn Carroll added 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range, while Clara Strack scored 13.

Mihjae Hayes had 13 points to lead the Lady Bears (1-8), who have lost six in a row.

Strack had seven first-quarter points and Kentucky led 24-7. Obi led with six points in the second quarter and the Wildcats cruised to a 47-20 lead at halftime.

Boone sank three 3-pointers and Key scored eight on 4-for-4 shooting in a 30-point third quarter for a 77-31 advantage heading to the final quarter.

NO. 18 SOUTHERN CAL 82, PEPPERDINE 52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kara Dunn scored 19 points and Jazzy Davidson added 18 as Southern California’s defense forced 18 turnovers in a victory over Pepperdine.

Dunn made her first six shots of the game before getting in foul trouble for the Trojans (5-2). She finished 8-of-10 from the floor. Davidson also had four rebounds and five assists coming off a double-double in a blowout win against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.

USC led 10-8 to start the game before putting it away for good with a 24-2 run over the end of the first quarter and start of the second. Dunn had 12 points and Davidson had eight during the spurt that included 13 straight points to open the second quarter. Davidson blocked Meghan Fiso on a 3-point attempt to end the half with the Trojans ahead, 47-26.

The Waves (4-2) were led by Elli Guiney with 12 points and Fiso added 11. They’re just one of two teams in Division I without any returning players and a roster that consists of eight transfers and four freshmen.

NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 85, TEMPLE 50

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Rashunda Jones scored 18 points for the Michigan State women in a win over Temple in their opening game of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.

Jones was 5-of-8 shooting and 2 of 3 from 3-point range to go with four assists, three rebounds, and two steals for the Spartans (7-0). Grace VanSlooten and Marah Dykstra each tallied 11 points, two blocks and a steal, with VanSlooten adding a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Spartans never trailed, and took the lead for good on Jones’ layup 1:11 into the first quarter. They rode a 14-0 run starting late in the first quarter to a 30-12 lead and a 37-21 halftime lead. VanSlooten had nine points in the first quarter.

Saniyah Craig led the Owls with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting. Kaylah Turner had 10 points, shooting 5 of 17, and tallying six rebounds with four turnovers.

The Owls (2-4) shot just 30% from the floor (19 for 64) and 11% from 3-point territory (2 for 18). The Spartans took advantage of 17 turnovers that they converted into 22 points.

NO. 22 WASHINGTON 67, UC SAN DIEGO 50

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 17 points to lead Washington to a win over UC San Diego.

Sellers was 5-of-13 shooting and 3 of 7 behind the arc with five rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (7-0). Avery Howell scored 15 points, shooting 4 of 8 from behind the arc. Sellers and Howell each had nine second-half points.

Washington had 50-27 rebounding advantage, leading to an 11-3 advantage on second-chance points. They had 32 points from their bench, compared to two for the Tritons (3-4). Brynn McGaughy had 10 points off the bench, and Elle Ladine and Sienna Harvey each had nine.

Rosa Smith scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half on 6-of 8-shooting — 2 of 3 from deep — for the Tritons. UC San Diego used a 14-0 run starting at the 7:17 mark of the first quarter for a 21-12 lead. Erin Condron was the game’s leading rebounder, and tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds with three steals and two blocks.

NO. 23 LOUISVILLE 91, EASTERN ILLINOIS 38

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tajianna Roberts, Mackenly Randolph and Elif Istanbulluoglu combined for 37 points in a 91-38 win for Louisville women over Eastern Illinois in the first game of a multi-team event for both teams.

Roberts led with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 5 from 3-point range with five rebounds. Randolph and Istanbulluoglu each scored 12, with Randolph making all five field-goal attempts. Istanbulluoglu had six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Anaya Hardy added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Louisville (5-2) took the lead on a 3-pointer from Istanbulluoglu 56 seconds into the game and never relinquished the lead.

The Cardinals went on a 12-0 run late in the first quarter to take a 25-12 lead early in the second quarter. They scored at least 21 points in all four quarters, and tallied 39 points on 31 turnovers.

Tiny Lewis was the only player in double figures for the Panthers (0-6), scoring 10 on 4-of-6 shooting.

NO. 24 OKLAHOMA STATE 74, CHARLOTTE 65

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Achol Alkot led a balanced attack with 16 points and Oklahoma State held off Charlotte in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Cowgirls never trailed but never quite put the 49ers away. The biggest lead was 18 when Haleigh Timmer opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and Lena Girardi followed with a layup. The 49ers got it back to 10 with more than five minutes to go, were within nine with three minutes left and seven when Zoe Best hit a 3 with a minute to play.

Girardi had 15 points off the bench for Oklahoma State (7-1). Amari Whiting added 13 and Micah Gray and Stailee Heard each had 10.

Best had 18 to lead Charlotte (4-4) with Tanajah Hayes and Princess Anderson each adding 16.

NO. 25 NC STATE 110, SOUTHERN MISS. 56

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Khamil Pierre scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and N.C. State set a tournament record for most points scored with its rout of Southern Miss in the Cancun Challenge.

Seven scored in double figures for N.C. State (5-3), which beat Green Bay 79-67 in Thursday’s tournament game when Pierre had 21 rebounds. It was also the largest margin of victory for the Wolfpack since their 90-35 win against Elon on Nov. 15, 2023.

Tilda Trygger scored 16 points and had nine rebounds for N.C. State. Zamareya Jones and Zoe Brooks each scored 14 points and Qadence Samuels had 11. Jones had eight of the Wolfpack’s 25 assists.

Destiny Lunan scored 11 points and Adelaide Jernigan added 10 off the bench for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State scored the first 11 points of the game, led 30-9 after the first quarter and 58-24 at halftime. Jones scored 14 points and had five assists in the first half. Trygger added 11 points and Pierre chipped in with 10 points and 12 boards as the Wolfpack shot 55% (22 of 40) from the floor.

Carly Keats and Meloney Thames scored 12 points apiece for Southern Miss (6-2). Ramiah Augurson added 10 points.

