Lafreniere scores go-ahead goal and Rangers snap 4-game skid with 3-2 win over Blues

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers snapped a four-game skid with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Lafreniere put the puck past Blues netminder Joel Hofer 40 seconds into the final period for his fifth goal this season.

Vincent Trocheck and Adam Edstrom also scored for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in 10 home games. New York is 2-7-1 at Madison Square Garden. Vladislav Gavrikov and Adam Fox each had two assists.

Dylan Holloway and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis, and Hofer made 17 saves.

Holloway opening the scoring late in the first period.

Trocheck tied it midway through the second, taking a pass from Jonny Brodzinski and firing the puck past Hofer for his fourth goal.

After Lafreniere made it 2-1, Edstrom increased the lead with 11:04 left in the third. Schenn got the Blues within 3-2 with 1:15 remaining.

The Rangers had to kill off a four-minute high-sticking penalty assessed to Brett Berard in the third. Berard made his season debut following his recall from Hartford of the AHL.

The Rangers (11-11-2) — who played without injured captain J.T. Miller for the second straight game — are still last in the Metropolitan Division.

Blues: At New Jersey on Wednesday to conclude a five-game trip.

Rangers: At Carolina on Wednesday.

