Kane Williamson returns for New Zealand’s three-test cricket series against West Indies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Kane Williamson has been included in New Zealand’s 14-man squad for a three-test series against the West Indies next month after missing the Black Caps’ last test series in Zimbabwe and most of their white-ball matches so far this season.

Williamson has a limited contract with New Zealand Cricket which allows him to play in overseas leagues while still playing for New Zealand when he is available.

“Kane’s ability on the field speaks for itself and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the test group,” New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said. “He’s had a bit of time off to get himself ready for red-ball cricket and I know he’s looking forward to playing for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunket Shield in the lead-up to the first test.”

Williamson played in the first two of New Zealand’s three one-day internationals against England last month before sustaining a minor groin injury.

Pace bowlers Zak Foulkes, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner also are selected in the squad. Foulkes took nine wickets on test debut against Zimbabwe in August. Tickner last played a test for New Zealand in 2023.

“Zak couldn’t have performed much better in his first test against Zimbabwe. That, along with his recent form across the white-ball tours, has rightfully earned him selection,” Walter said. “Both Jacob and Blair have been around a while and know what it takes to perform at the highest level.”

Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears are unavailable with injuries and Kyle Jamieson is being rested as he continues his comeback from a back injury.

Daryl Mitchell also returns to the squad after overcoming a groin injury sustained during New Zealand’s recent ODI series against the West Indies. Glenn Phillips is still recovering from an injury.

The first test starts Dec. 2 at Christchurch.

