Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Releases $10 Bonus for Sports Prediction Markets

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









Apply the Kalshi promo code and make $100 in trades. New customers will instantly receive a $10 bonus.

Kalshi gained popularity across the US after providing markets for political outcomes and elections, especially the last presidential election. There are still some trending markets in politics, such as the fed decision in December. However, sports have taken over. You can predict outcomes of induvial games and futures. Below, we explain exactly how it works.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and redeem a $10 bonus for prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Cup Games

The Nuggets have a 45% chance to beat the Rockets, who have a 55% chance to get the win. This means you can buy contracts for Denver around 45 cents each. A winning contract will release a $1 payout.

Let’s say that you buy 30 contracts for the Nuggets and they get off to a great start. Their price will likely go up, giving you a chance to sell some or all your contracts to make a profit. This is also the case for the spread and total. Take Houston to win by over 2.5 points or the game to have over 236.5 points scored. It has recently added player props. For example, Kevin Durant has a 10% chance to score 35+ points.

Other matchups on Friday include the Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Nets vs. Celtics, Wizards vs. Raptors, Heat vs. Bulls, Pelicans vs. Mavericks, Timberwolves vs. Suns, Thunder vs. Jazz and Trail Blazers vs. Warriors.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

We explained how it works for NBA games, and that also goes for NFL and NHL matchups. Start making trades after taking these steps to claim the welcome offer:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter the necessary information to verify your age and identity. Fund your account by making a deposit with any of the accepted payment methods. Trade $100.

You’ll receive a $10 bonus after making the minimum amount of trades. If you make enough good trades, you could find your name on the leaderboard. This also allows you to see what the top customers are up to.

Future Markets for the NFL

We are in Week 12 of the NFL season, so it’s a great time to purchase contracts for future outcomes. These are the current chances for which team will win it all:

Eagles: 17%

Rams: 14%

Chiefs: 9%

Ravens: 8%

Lions: 8%

Colts: 8%

Seahawks: 8%

Bills: 7%

Broncos: 7%

Patriots: 7%

There are also markets for the regular season MVP. Matthew Stafford is out front with a 39% chance to win the award, followed by Drake Maye at 35%.

Register through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make $100 in trades to score a $10 bonus.