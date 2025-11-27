Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Sign Up Bonus for NFL Thanksgiving Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There are now multiple prediction market apps in the US, with Kalshi being among the most popular choices for sports fans. Find markets for all three games on Thanksgiving. We have the Packers vs. Lions, Chiefs vs. Cowboys and Bengals vs. Ravens.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Thanksgiving Day

The Packers have a 43% chance to get the win in Detroit, even though they beat the Lions in their last meeting. This means the Lions have a 57% chance to win, so you can purchase contracts for around 57 cents each. A winning contract will release a $1 payout.

There are more options for the spread and total. Take the Lions to win by over 2.5 points or over 48.5 points to be scored. Follow along with prices during the action to find opportunities to sell for a profit.

The Cowboys (40%) will look to keep their momentum against the Chiefs (60%), who were able to pull off a big win over the Colts last week. The Ravens (73%) are expected to get the win in the late game, but Joe Burrow could be making his return for the Bengals (27%). His status will likely have an impact on the chances.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin making trades on NFL games after taking these steps to unlock the best welcome offer:

Fill in your date of birth, email address and full name to verify your identity. Use any of the available payment methods to make a deposit, like a debit card or bank transfer. Make $100 in trades to score a $10 bonus.

We discussed the NFL, but there are markets for other sports. Check options for NBA, NHL, college basketball and college football games. And there are other categories, like climate, politics and culture. Make enough good trades to find your name on top of the leaderboard.

Future Markets for the NFL

Use this time to make a prediction on which team will win it all. The Rams have been on a great run over the past few weeks, so they have a 19% chance to win the championship. They are followed by the Eagles at 13%. Matthew Stafford is running away with the regular season MVP, with Drake Maye being the main contender.

