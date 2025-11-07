Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Sign-Up Bonus for NBA Cup, NFL Week 10 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who register with the Kalshi promo code WTOP will get a $10 bonus after making $100 in trades.

Kalshi is one of the most popular prediction markets, gaining traction after providing markets for the previous presidential election. Some pollical markets are still hot, including the length of the government shutdown. There’s a 49% chance that the shutdowns last for more than 48 days.

However, it’s been a favorite choice for sports fans. Below, we’ll discuss how you can make trades on basketball and football.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA and NCAAB Games

There are 11 NBA Cup games on Friday, such as the Bulls vs. Bucks. The Bucks have a 61% chance to get the win, meaning you can buy a single contract for around 61 cents. If it results in a win, you’ll receive a $1 payout.

Let’s say you buy 30 contracts for the Bulls. If their chances ever rise during the game, you may have a chance to sell for a profit. It could also be a away to reduce your losses.

It works the same for college basketball. North Carolina has a 57% chance to win, while Kansas has a 57% chance. There are additional markets for the spread (UNC to win by over 1.5 points) and total (over 159.5 points).

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Start buying and selling contracts after taking these steps to score a bonus.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, last four digits of your SSN and other basic information to verify your identity. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus.

Predict NFL Division Winners, Player Awards, More

We discussed how you can trade on individual games above, which is also the case for the NFL. Plus, you’re able to make predictions on other future results. Take this time to buy contracts for division winners, the MVP and champion.

There’s been a lot of movement in the future markets over the past few weeks, especially with the Bills beating the Chiefs. Buffalo currently has a 14% chance to win it all, while Kansas City has a 13% chance. Josh Allen is once again on top when it comes to the MVP race, with Patrick Mahomes dropping after the loss. Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold are other contenders.

