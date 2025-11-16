Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus NFL Week 11 Trading

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to get a bonus for prediction markets. New customers can register here to start buying and selling contracts on NFL games.









Create an account with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. This will automatically trigger a $10 bonus.

Rather than going up against the house, you can battle with other users on this prediction market app. It initially gained popularity around the US for offering markets for politics and elections. However, the NFL has taken the front seat. Below, we’ll explain how you can make trades on individual games and future outcomes.

Click here to sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP and get a $10 bonus for prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Trades

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Games, Spreads, Totals, Touchdown Props, Total Wins, Receiving Props, Champion, MVP, Division Winners, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have the Seahawks vs. Rams, 49ers vs. Cardinals, Ravens vs. Browns and Chiefs vs. Broncos in the late afternoon. Then, it’ll be the Lions vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles have a 57% chance to win at home, while the Lions have a 43% chance to win. This means you can buy contracts for Philadelphia round 43 cents each. A contract that results in a correct outcome will trigger a $1 payout. But keep in mind that you’ll be able to make trades during the action. If one team gets off to a hot start, you could be able to sell for a profit.

There are other markets for the spread and total. Plus, you can even predict touchdowns, passing yards, rushing yards and receiving yards. For example, there is a 53% chance that Jahmyr Gibbs scores a touchdown and a 56% chance that Jalen Hurts has 204+ passing yards.

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin making trades on the NFL and more after signing up with this welcome offer.

Click here to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email address, last four digits of your SSN and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or bank transfer. Trade $100 to score a $10 bonus.

Markets for Division Winners, MVP, the Champion

The Chiefs enter Week 11 with the best chance to win it all at 14%. This could change if they can’t get a win over the Broncos. They are followed by the Eagles and Seahawks, who are both at 11%.

Matthew Stafford has an important game on Sunday when it comes to the MVP. Right now, he has a 27% chance to win the award, but Drake Maye isn’t far behind. There are other future markets for win totals, division winners, fantasy points and who will be the next head coach of select teams.

Register through the links on this page to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and redeem a $10 bonus for prediction markets.