Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NFL Week 12 Predictions

Predict NFL outcomes after signing up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Register here to start making trades with this welcome offer. Find markets for the matchup on Thursday night between the Bills and Texans.









Apply the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. New customers will receive a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

Kalshi is a legal and regulated prediction market app in the US. It initially gained popularity for adding markets for elections and other political results. However, sports are the main attraction for many. Below, we’ll explain how you can make trades on Thursday Night Football, other NFL games and futures.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the Texans-Bills

The Bills have a 71% chance to get the win on Thursday night against the Texans, who have a 29% chance to win. This means you can purchase contracts for Buffalo around 71 cents each. A winning contract will release a $1 payout.

There are also markets for the spread and total. Predict the Bills to win by over 6.5 points (46%) or the game to have over 44.5 points scored (48%). Let’s say you buy 20 contracts for the Bills to cover the spread. If they get off to a great start, their chances could rise, giving you an opportunity to sell for a profit.

Take a look at markets for other Week 12 games. Key matchups include the Steelers vs. Bears, Vikings vs. Packers, Colts vs. Chiefs, Eagles vs. Cowboys, Buccaneers vs. Rams (SNF) and Panthers vs. 49ers (MNF).

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

New users can complete these steps on Thursday to start making predictions on the NFL and other sports.

Chances for Teams to Win the NFL Championship

The Pro Football Champion market is among the most traded topics. There’s over $35 million in volume.

There’s been a lot of movement over the past few weeks. The Rams have been on the rise, now having a 15% chance to win it all, along with the Eagles. Then there are multiple teams with at 8% – the Ravens, Lions, Colts, Chiefs and Seahawks.

This is just one of the future markets. Check out options for division winners, the regular season MVP and win totals. Matthew Stafford is the frontrunner for the MVP award, but Drake Maye still has a shot.

