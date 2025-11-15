Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NCAAF, UFC, NFL Week 11 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. New customers will automatically get awarded with a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

Kalshi initially became sought-after for those wanting to predict the results of the last presidential election. It still has loads of options for current politics, like action make by President Trump. However, sports have been the hop topic. We’ll explain how you can trade on NFL games and future results, like the championship and MVP.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Week 11 Games

The first NFL game on Sunday is in Madrid, Spain. The Dolphins have a 57% chance to beat the Commanders, who have a 43% chance to win. You can buy contracts for Miami around 57 cents each, with a winning contract resulting in a $1 payout.

Let’s say you have 20 contracts for the Commanders, and they end up getting out to a hot start. If their chances go up, you could have an opportunity to sell during the action. This is also the case when predicting the spread, total and player props. Find markets for touchdowns, passing yards, rushing yards and receiving yards.

One of the closest matchups of Week 11 is on Sunday Night Football. The Lions have a 43% chance to get a win in Philadelphia.

Guide to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

New customers can start making predictions on sports, politics and other current events after taking these steps to create an account.

Provide your email address, full name, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to score a $10 bonus.

If you make enough good trades, you could find yourself on the leaderboard.

Markets for Future NFL, NCAAF Results

Some of the NFL future markets have the highest volume. There has been over $33 million in predictions for the pro football champion. Right now, the Chiefs have the best chance to win another ring, followed by the Eagles and Rams. Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford are the MVP frontrunners.

As the college football season winds down, you can get in a prediction on a team to win the title. Ohio State is on top, with Indiana, Texas A&M and Alabama as the only other teams with over a 10% chance.

