Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Jets-Patriots + NBA Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make predictions on NFL outcomes with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Register here to activate this welcome offer and by contracts for the Jets vs. Patriots.









Apply the Kalshi promo code and proceed to make $100 in trades. After, new customers will be awarded with a $10 bonus.

This popular prediction market app has options for politics, sports, culture and much more. It’s no surprise to see the traction it’s gained among NFL fans across the country. Below, we explain how you can make trades on Thursday Night Football, other Week 11 games and future results.

Sign up here to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Secure a $10 bonus following $100 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the Jets-Patriots

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Touchdown Props, Total Wins, Receiving Props, Champion, MVP, Division Winners, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Patriots have an 85% chance to get the win on Thursday night, with the Jets having a 15% chance for a win. This means you can buy a contract for New England around 85 cents, while New York is close to 15 cents. A winning contract will trigger a $1 payout.

It might make more sense to make a prediction on the spread. You can take the Patriots to win by over 13.5 points or the Jets to cover. Follow along during the game to track the prices and find chances to sell for a profit.

You can even purchase contracts for any of the following players to score a touchdown:

TreVeyon Henderson: 63%

Stefon Diggs: 42%

Hunter Henry: 40%

Breece Hall: 36%

Drake Maye: 34%

Mack Hollins: 27%

Mason Taylor: 27%

Justin Fields: 22%

Gain a $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Buy and sell contracts during NFL games after securing this welcome offer. New customers can take these steps to create an account.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Trade $100 to redeem a $10 bonus.

Buy Contracts for Division Winners, MVP, Championship

We are in Week 11 of the NFL season, making it a great time to make future predictions. There are options for division winners, player awards and the championship.

The Chiefs have the best chance to win it all at 12%. They are followed by the Rams at 11%, who have been on the rise over the past few weeks. So have the Seahawks, but one of these teams will likely drop after their matchup on Sunday. Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye lead the MVP race, with Jonathan Taylor having the best chance of any non-quarterback.

College football fans can predict Julian Sayin, Fernando Mendoza or another player to win the Heisman Trophy. The sports section has more options for the NBA, NHL and college basketball.

Register through the links above to apply the Kalshi promo code WTOP. New customers can gain a $10 bonus for prediction markets after $100 in trades.