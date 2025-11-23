Kalshi Promo Code: Claim $10 Sign Up Bonus for NFL Week 12 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades on NFL outcomes. After doing so, new customers will receive a $10 bonus.

Prediction markets are the freshest way for sports fans to get in on the action. Kalshi is among the most sought-after apps, being a legal and regulated choice in the US. Below, we explain how you can make trades on individual NFL games, as well as future results.

Using the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Games

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Player Props and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all NFL matchups on Sunday, such as the Colts vs. Chiefs. The Colts have been one of the hottest teams in the AFC, but the Chiefs are desperate for a win. Indianapolis has a 37% chance to get the win, while Kansas City has a 63% chance. The chance represents the approximate price for a contract (in cents), with a winning contract resulting in a $1 payout.

You’ll be able to make trades during the action on Sunday afternoon. For example, let’s say you have 30 contracts for the Colts, and they get off to a great start. Their price will likely go up, creating an opportunity to sell some of your contracts for a profit.

This is also the case for the spread (Kansas City to win by over 3.5 points) and the total (over 50.5 points to be scored). It has even released markets for player props this season, so you can predict passing yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor has a 68% chance to find the end zone.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Other key matchups in Week 12 include the Steelers vs. Bears, Eagles vs. Cowboys, Buccaneers vs. Rams and Panthers vs. 49ers. Make trades after taking these steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Fund your account by making a deposit with an accepted payment method. Make $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus.

View the Future Markets Following Week 12

Check for movement in the future markets after Week 12 games. There will likely be some changes to the “Pro Football Champion” prices following the matchups on Sunday.

The Eagles enter the day with the best chance at win it all at 16%, but that could change if they don’t beat the Cowboys. And the Chiefs have an 8% chance, which will also go down after a loss to the Colts. There are additional markets for player awards and division winners.

