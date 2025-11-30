K League defender says he was slapped by former manager Shin Tae-yong

Ulsan defender Jung Seung-hyun said Sunday that he was slapped by former South Korea and Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong…

Ulsan defender Jung Seung-hyun said Sunday that he was slapped by former South Korea and Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong during the manager’s time with the K League club.

Jung spoke with reporters after Ulsan’s final game of the season following the circulation of a video online that appeared to show Shin, who was dismissed in October by the five-time Korean champion after just 65 days in charge, striking the player.

“A lot of people who saw the footage have reached out with concern,” Jung, who made the last of his 26 appearances for South Korea in 2024, said. “My parents will be upset when they see it. It didn’t feel good.

“There were several moments when I thought, ‘Is this really right?’ This isn’t in line with the times we live in.”

According to domestic media reports, Shin, who led South Korea at the 2018 World Cup, has denied claims that he assaulted players.

