Cubs allow Justin Turner to become free agent, agree to new deal with Colin Rea

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Justin Turner became a free agent Thursday after the Chicago Cubs declined a $10 million mutual…

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Justin Turner became a free agent Thursday after the Chicago Cubs declined a $10 million mutual option, and the team agreed to a $6.5 million, one-year contract to retain right-hander Colin Rea.

Turner will receive a $2 million buyout as part of a contract that included a $4 million salary this year.

A first baseman and third baseman who turns 41 on Nov. 23, Turner hit .219 with three homers and 18 RBIs in 80 games.

Turner is a two-time All-Star and was a 2020 World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a .283 average with 201 homers and 832 RBIs in 17 major league seasons with Baltimore (2009-10), the New York Mets (2010-13), the Dodgers (2014-22), Boston (2023), Toronto (2024), Seattle (2024) and the Cubs.

Rea’s new contract includes a $5.5 million salary for 2026 and a $7.5 million club option for 2027 with a $1 million buyout.

His expiring contract paid a $4.25 million salary this year and included a $6 million club option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout. The buyout was dropped as part of the new deal.

Rea was 11-7 with a 3.95 ERA in 27 starts and five relief appearances over 159 1/3 innings.

____

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.