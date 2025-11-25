Jesse Lingard scores 2 goals as FC Seoul beats Shanghai Port 3-1

SHANGHAI (AP) — Jesse Lingard scored twice as FC Seoul beat Shanghai Port 3-1 in the Asian Champions League Elite…

SHANGHAI (AP) — Jesse Lingard scored twice as FC Seoul beat Shanghai Port 3-1 in the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday to move into third in the eastern zone group stage.

The former Manchester United player put the South Korean team ahead three minutes into the second half with a shot high into the net from just inside the area.

After 57 minutes, Mateus Vital leveled for the newly crowned Chinese champion with the Brazilian curling a spectacular shot into the top corner from 20 meters.

Four minutes later, Lucas Rodrigues da Silva restored Seoul’s lead, heading home a Lingard cross.

With 13 minutes to go, Lingard sealed the win with a first-time finish from near the penalty spot to move Seoul just a point behind leader Vissel Kobe.

The defeat leaves Shanghai bottom of the group with a single point from five games.

Melbourne City is in second place after a 2-0 win over Johor Darul Tazim of Malaysia.

In the western zone, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia beat Iraq’s Al-Shorta 4-0 to become the first team to advance to the next stage.

