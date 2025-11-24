Jess Fishlock returns for another year with the Seattle Reign

Midfielder Jess Fishlock, who has been with the Seattle Reign since the first National Women’s Soccer League season in 2013,…

Midfielder Jess Fishlock, who has been with the Seattle Reign since the first National Women’s Soccer League season in 2013, has signed a one-year deal to remain with the club through 2026.

Fishlock, who retired last month from the Welsh national team, has 48 goals and 30 assists all-time for the Reign. She was the 2021 League MVP and is a seven-time NWSL Best XI selection.

With the retirement of Reign teammate Lauren Barnes at the end of this season, Fishlock is the last remaining player who joined the league in its first season and has played her entire career with one team.

“I’m not done yet,” Fishlock said in a statement Monday. “This club means everything to me — the people, the supporters, the staff and my teammates. I love competing for Seattle and giving everything I have to this group, and I truly believe in what we’re building here.”

The 38-year-old had six goals and two assists this season. Her 48 goals rank second on the club’s career list and her assists rank her first.

“Jess sees the game at a level that very few players do and that comes from years of experience at the highest level,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said in a statement. “Her tactical awareness, ability to adapt in big moments and commitment to elevating the players around her will continue to drive this team forward.”

Fishlock retired from international play in October after 19 years with the Welsh national team. She finished with 166 appearances and 48 goals for Wales, most for the nation among women or men.

This summer, she led Wales to its first appearance in a major international tournament at the Women’s European Championship, and became the oldest player ever to score in the competition with her goal against France.

