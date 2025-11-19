Jake Guentzel’s 8th career hat trick powers Lightning to 5-1 victory over Devils

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored three goals for his eighth career hat trick and the Tampa Bay Lightning…

Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and assist. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 9-3-0 since a 1-4-2 start.

Nico Hischier scored for New Jersey, which got Dougie Hamilton, Connor Brown and Evgeni Dadanov back in the lineup. Jakob Markstrom stopped 24 shots for the Devils, who lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 2 to end a five-game point streak (4-0-1).

The Lightning played without coach Jon Cooper, who missed the game for what the team described as personal reasons. Cooper, the head coach for Team Canada at the Olympics in February, last missed a game on Dec. 21, 2021, at Las Vegas when he tested positive for COVID.

Jeff Halpern served as the head coach on Tuesday.

Guentzel opened the scoring on a breakaway 11:40 into the game, and added his second of the game at 10:38 of the second period with a power-play goal as he shoveled in a pass from Raddysh. Guentzel completed his third hat trick in a Lightning uniform at 7:48 of the third period from the left post as he again shoveled a puck into the net off a cross-ice pass from Kucherov.

Kucherov moved into third all-time in franchise history with his 366th career goal with 22 seconds left in the first period to make it 2-0. Hischier cut New Jersey’s deficit to 3-1 with 2:13 remaining in the second for his 435th career point to move past Mark Streit for fifth-most by a Swiss-born player.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, BLUES 2, OT

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored at 4:06 of overtime as the underperforming and injury-ravaged Toronto picked up a victory over St. Louis to snap a five-game slide.

Jake McCabe and Steven Lorentz also scored for Toronto, which had dropped five straight, including four in regulation.

Joseph Woll made 27 saves in his second start of the season.

Nathan Walker and Dalibor Dvorsky scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington stopped 26 shots. The Blues fell to 1-2-2 over their last five.

Tied 1-1 after a first period that saw Nylander bat a puck into his own net and McCabe level things at the other end, Lorentz gave the home side the lead before Dvorsky tied it on a power play to make the score 2-2 through 40 minutes.

The Leafs were playing without seven regulars, including forwards Auston Matthews, Scott Laughton and Nicolas Roy. Brandon Carlo has joined fellow defenseman Chris Tanev on the sidelines, while goaltender Anthony Stolarz also remained out. Matthew Knies was scratched about an hour before puck drop with a lower-body injury.

Veteran defenseman Justin Faulk played the 1,000th regular-season game of his career, joining Jeff Skinner, teammate Cam Fowler and Tyler Seguin as members of the 2010 draft class to reach the milestone.

RED WINGS 4, KRAKEN 2

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist for his first two NHL points as Detroit rookies fueled a victory over Seattle.

Lucas Raymond and Emmitt Finnie scored in a three-goal second period and Dylan Larkin added an empty-netter as the Red Wings began a four-game homestand. Danielson, Finnie and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, all rookies this season, combined for four points in the second period.

Danielson, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft, gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead just 45 seconds after Raymond scored. Sandin-Pellikka’s point shot deflected off Mason Appleton’s stick and Danielson’s shin pad before slipping past goalie Joey Daccord.

The 21-year-old Danielson, who played in his fifth career game, had a second goal later that period erased by an offside call on Finnie after a replay challenge by the Kraken. He fed Finnie with a slick pass into the slot for the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the second.

Larkin’s empty-netter gave him 600 career points, a goal set up by Raymond to give him his fourth straight multipoint game. The fifth-year standout has two goals and eight assists in his last five games.

Jordan Eberle scored on a power play with 58 seconds left in the first period and Ryker Evans tied the game at 2 in the second for the Kraken, who started a four-game road trip. Eberle became the fourth player to reach the 300-game mark with the Kraken, who joined the league as an expansion club four years ago.

ISLANDERS 3, STARS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Bo Horvat scored his 13th goal of the season in the second period before being ejected for high-sticking in the third, and New York held on for a victory over Dallas.

Calum Ritchie and Kyle Palmieri also scored and David Rittich made 22 saves for the Islanders, who are 5-1 on their seven-game road swing.

Jason Robertson scored twice for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger finished with 19 saves.

Robertson, who has eight goals in his last four games, scored on a 6-on-5 backhander with 1:59 left to cut the deficit to one for the Stars, whose five-game winning streak ended.

The Stars, with Oettinger pulled, lost their man advantage with 28 seconds remaining when Mikko Rantanen was ejected for boarding Alexander Romanov, who was injured after going face-first into the boards and had to be helped off the ice.

Then Wyatt Johnson stunningly tied the game with 0.1 seconds, but his goal was waved off by official review for goaltender interference because Robertson collided with Rittich in the crease and knocked him over.

After a penalty-free first and second periods, the whistles came out in a tense third period. Islanders coach Patrick Roy was livid after the boarding by Rantanen, yelling at the officials and at the Stars bench. There were 35 penalty minutes doled out with seven penalties in the third, including a double-minor and game misconduct for Horvat, who moved into a tie for second in the NHL in goals.

JETS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

WINNIPEG (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three assists, Josh Morrissey extended his scoring streak to six games, and Winnipeg defeated Columbus.

Adam Lowry and Neal Pionk each scored their first goals of the season, Kyle Connor had a nifty third-period goal to go with an assist, while Logan Stanley capped off the scoring for the Jets in the third period.

Nino Niederreiter, playing his 200th game for Winnipeg, collected two assists.

Miles Wood of the Blue Jackets beat Eric Comrie on a first-period breakaway, while Zach Werenski got the other goal for the visitors off a third-period snap shot from the slot.

Werenski’s goal at 4:04 of the third period goal was his 400th career NHL point (119 goals and 281 assists in 587 games).

Tuesday marked career game No. 898 for Scheifele, who surpassed Blake Wheeler for the most games played in Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise history.

The Jets kept forward Kirill Marchenko off the scoreboard, halting his point streak at 12 games. He finished the game with one shot on goal in 16:34 of ice time.

Elvis Merzlikins allowed five goals on 30 Jets shots, while Comrie made 20 saves for Winnipeg before the 13,847 fans gathered at Canada Life Centre.

BLACKHAWKS 5, FLAMES 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored three more goals, and Chicago beat Calgary for its second straight win.

The game was tied at 2 when Bedard pulled the puck inside of Calgary defenseman Kevin Bahl’s stick before ripping a shot over the right shoulder of Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf at 4:57 of the third period.

The 20-year-old center added an empty-netter with 40.7 seconds left, delighting the crowd of 17,518 at the United Center. It was his second career hat trick after he also scored three times on Oct. 28 against Ottawa.

Bedard has seven goals in his last six games and 13 this season. He scored his 13th goal last season in his 45th game on Jan. 16.

Ryan Donato and Oliver Moore also scored as Chicago improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves.

Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Matt Coronato also scored, and Wolf stopped 18 shots.

The last-place Flames dropped to 1-4-1 in their last six games.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, RANGERS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rookie forward Braeden Bowman scored his second career goal and Vegas defeated New York.

Ben Hutton and Shea Theodore also scored for the Golden Knights, and Akira Schmid stopped 17 shots. Vegas improved to 2-0-1 in the past three games following an 0-2-2 stretch.

Two of Vegas’ goals came on the power play. After a 3-for-34 skid, the Golden Knights have scored five times with the man advantage in the last three games.

Jonny Brodzinski and Vincent Trocheck scored for New York. Another would-be goal by Brodzinski in the third period was wiped out following a replay review when center Mika Zibanejad was ruled offside after Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy challenged the play.

Trocheck’s deflection during a 6-on-5 with 2:43 left cut the margin to one.

Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves for the Rangers.

Bowman, playing his fourth NHL game, scored his second power-play goal in four nights. After making a pass to the top of the slot for Mitch Marner, whose shot deflected off Shesterkin’s pad, Bowman was there to one-time the rebound into the net midway through the first period.

Hutton gave Vegas a 2-0 lead when he scored his first goal in 609 days, beating Shesterkin from the left dot early in the second.

Brodzinski cut the lead in half when he banged in the rebound of Will Cuylle’s shot on a 2-on-1 later in the period.

Theodore, who underwent surgery to treat testicular cancer prior to the 2019-20 season, scored the game-winning goal midway through the third on Hockey Fights Cancer night at T-Mobile Arena.

SHARKS 3, MAMMOTH 2, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored a power-play goal in overtime to complete his second hat trick of the season and San Jose overcame a blown third-period lead to beat Utah.

Celebrini scored twice in the first six minutes of the game and capped it when he beat Vitek Vanacek with 2:09 left in overtime after Utah had been called for too many men on the ice.

That gave the 19-year-old Celebrini 30 points this season, joining Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby as the only teenagers ever to do that in the first 20 games of a season.

JJ Peterka scored twice in the third period to force overtime and earn Utah a point. He got the tying goal with 2:51 to play when his shot on the rush snuck past Yaroslav Askarov for a rare soft goal allowed by the San Jose netminder this month.

The Mammoth have lost their last three games in overtime and have one win in their last seven games.

Askarov made 24 saves for San Jose.

Vanacek made 19 saves.

Celebrini got the Sharks off to a fast start when he finished a nifty passing sequence with Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev with a wrist shot from the left circle just 1:47 into the game.

He struck again about four minutes later when he beat Vanacek on a breakaway for his 12th goal of the season.

Celebrini’s 30 points and 13 goals are the most by a Sharks player in the first 20 games of a season.

