Injuries sideline Barrett brothers from All Blacks test against Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Brothers Scott and Jordie Barrett were ruled out by injuries on Monday from New Zealand’s rugby test against Scotland at Murrayfield this weekend.

Both had to be replaced in the first quarter against Ireland in Chicago on Saturday though the All Blacks prevailed 26-13.

Scott, the captain, limped off in the third minute with a badly cut leg.

Jordie, the inside center, was replaced in the 16th after a high ankle sprain and left knee ligament damage.

The third brother, flyhalf Beauden, finished the game.

“My bros are a bit beaten up,” Beauden said afterward. ”I was super proud and happy with how we responded. I could have let that rattle me, seeing my two bros go off.”

The return timelines for Scott and Jordie were yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, All Blacks XV lock Josh Beehre joined the All Blacks in Scotland as training cover for the next three days.

The All Blacks play the second match of their grand slam tour on Saturday, followed by visits to England and Wales.

