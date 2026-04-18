ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Rebrand Bonus for NBA Playoffs

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If you’re gearing up for the NBA playoffs starting today, you can redeem the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to get some skin in the game. While ESPN BET no longer exists, it has officially transitioned into theScore Bet, and using the code WTOP gets you a fantastic welcome offer on the NBA playoffs and MLB games today.

New customers can unlock a phenomenal $1,000 Bet Reset. Basically, you can wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if your prediction falls short.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Overview

Eligible bettors can lock in their welcome bonus before the 3:30 PM EDT tip-off on April 18, 2026. Keep in mind that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, meaning you are getting the same premier oddsmaking backend with a fresh new interface. Here is everything you need to know about the current sign-up promotion:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 18th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states, the platform offers a highly lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset. We put a lot of stock in risk-mitigating offers like this when attacking playoff futures and daily slate lines. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any available market and get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it loses, up to a maximum of $1,000.

It goes without saying that you are not required to wager the full $1,000 to participate; any initial bet amount up to that limit will be fully covered if it settles as a loss. Should your first bet come up short, you will receive your refund within 72 hours of the bet settling. This refund is issued as five individual bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, which must be utilized within 7 days of receipt.

Use the ESPN BET Promo Code Today

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets: Spread: DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5 | Total: O/U 231.5

Spread: DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5 | Total: O/U 231.5 Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks: Spread: NYK -5.5 / ATL +5.5 | Total: O/U 216.5

Odds are provided by theScore and are accurate as of April 18, 2026. If you are placing your first wager today on the platform—and remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet—understanding your potential payouts is essential to finding true market value. A $10 bet on the slate’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Denver Nuggets (-270), would yield a modest $3.70 in profit. Conversely, a $10 wager on the heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves (+220), returns a $22.00 profit. A typical $10 point spread bet at standard -110 odds would net $9.09.

For bettors looking to maximize the $1,000 Bet Reset, a full $1,000 moneyline wager on Denver (-270) profits $370.37, while backing a longshot outright like Minnesota (+220) wins $2,200. A $1,000 spread bet at -110 odds would clear $909.09.

How to Redeem the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP, Now theScore Bet

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the April 18, 2026, showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets is a quick and straightforward process. Because ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, you will be operating on one of the sleekest interfaces in the industry. To ensure you are ready for the 3:30 PM EDT tip-off, simply follow the steps below.

First, new theScore Bet customers will need to download the app to their compatible mobile device. Once the app is installed, open it to create and register an account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, physical address, and date of birth. During this registration step, it is absolutely crucial to enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. After your account is successfully registered with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, complete these final activation steps:

Head to the cashier section and make an initial deposit using one of the secure payment methods. Navigate to the NBA markets—or any other sport—and place your first real cash wager of any amount up to $1,000. Whether you are backing the Timberwolves or the Nuggets, your first bet is fully protected. If it loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back as bonus bets to give you a second chance at finding market value.

Remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, so you can lock in this exclusive $1,000 Bet Reset today and start capitalizing on the NBA Postseason.