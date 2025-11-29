Indiana and Chicago meet for conference showdown

Chicago Bulls (9-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-16, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Saturday, 7:30…

Chicago Bulls (9-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-16, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4.5; over/under is 243.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays Indiana in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

The Pacers are 2-8 against conference opponents. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.3 rebounds. Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers with 7.1 boards.

The Bulls are 1-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks second in the league with 35.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 8.5.

The Pacers are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 121.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 119.5 the Pacers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 20 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Giddey is averaging 20.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.4 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 25 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 109.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 122.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (quad).

Bulls: Dalen Terry: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: day to day (wrist), Isaac Okoro: day to day (lumbar).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.