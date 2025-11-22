Hurricanes visit the Sabres after Staal’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (14-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-9-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1…

Carolina Hurricanes (14-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-9-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Buffalo Sabres after Jordan Staal scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Buffalo has a 7-4-2 record in home games and an 8-9-4 record overall. The Sabres have an 8-2-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Carolina has a 14-5-2 record overall and an 8-3-1 record in road games. The Hurricanes have a 7-1-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 11 goals with nine assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has eight goals and 13 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

