Hawks 4-time All-Star Trae Young expected to miss at least 2 more weeks with right knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is expected to miss at least two more weeks as he…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is expected to miss at least two more weeks as he continues his recovery from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

The Hawks on Saturday said Young, the reigning NBA assist champion, continues to make good progress after missing one month following the injury on Oct. 29 in a 117-112 win at Brooklyn. The team said Young will be reevaluated in two weeks.

At the time of the injury, the Hawks said an MRI showed Young avoided an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Young already has missed 15 games. He would miss at least seven additional games if his rehabilitation continues two more weeks. That would leave Young ineligible for such season-ending awards as All-NBA because of the league’s rule saying players need to appear in 65 games for consideration on ballots.

The Hawks improved to 12-8 with Friday night’s 130-123 home win over Cleveland. They are 10-5 since Young’s injury.

Young is a four-time All-Star and won the league’s assist title for the first time last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.