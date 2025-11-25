Former World Cup and Champions League coach Åge Hareide treated for brain cancer

OSLO (AP) — Former World Cup and Champions League coach Åge Hareide is being treated for brain cancer. Hareide’s son,…

Hareide’s son, Bendik, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Monday his 72-year-old father has undergone radiation and chemotherapy treatment though was able to travel to Milan last week to see Norway qualify for the World Cup. Norway beat Italy 4-1 at San Siro.

Hareide played 50 games for Norway as a central defender though never at a major tournament. He spent three seasons in the English top division with Manchester City then Norwich.

As a coach, he led the Norway national team for five years through 2008 though did not qualify for a finals tournament until taking Denmark to the 2018 World Cup, where his side reached the round of 16. In 2023 he began coaching Iceland but retired one year ago.

Hareide coached Malmö to play in the Champions League in the 2014-15 season, the last time any Swedish team advanced to the main stage of the competition.

He won national league titles in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, with Rosenborg, Bröndby, Helsingborgs and Malmö.

Bendik Hareide said his father noticed symptoms of his illness in July including having difficulty speaking.

