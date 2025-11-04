Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Sports, Election Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Make $100 in trades after using the Kalshi promo code to get a $10 bonus. Buy and sell contracts on a variety of results, like the winner of upcoming NFL and NBA games.

Right now, you can make predictions on the NYC mayoral race, NJ governors race, the next president and more. Since you can make trades during the action, there may be opportunities to sell for a profit before the outcome

Register with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP and get a $10 bonus for prediction markets.

There was a lot of movement in the NFL markets this week. Use this time to get in your predictions on player awards, division winners and the champion.

The Chiefs currently have the best chance to win it all at 15%, but the Bills had a surge on Sunday after their win over Kansas City. They are at 11%, along with the Eagles. The Colts and Lions dropped after losses, with the Rams and Seahawks being on the rise.

Patrick Mahomes was leading the MVP race before Sunday. Now, Josh Allen is on top. Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold are also in the mix.

Go to the sports tab to find markets for other leagues, like the NBA and NHL. It’s the beginning of the college basketball season, so you’ll find options for key games like Duke and Texas on Monday.

Kalshi is a legal trading app regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Begin making trades on outcomes in sports, politics, climate and much more after taking these easy steps to create an account.

Kalshi is a legal trading app regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Begin making trades on outcomes in sports, politics, climate and much more after taking these easy steps to create an account.

Grow your portfolio and earn 3.5% APY on all your positions.

Markets for the NYC Mayor Race and More

The home page shows the “Trending” markets, which have millions of dollars’ being traded. These are just some of the top options:

How long will the government shutdown last?

Next US Presidential Election Winner?

Margin of victory for Zohran Mamdani in the NYC Mayoral Election?

TIME’s Person of the Year for 2025?

New pandemic this year?

Top artist on Spotify this year?

Who will President Trump pardon this year?

The New York City mayor race is a popular topic, along with the next president. JD Vance is leading the way with a 32% chance, followed by Gavin Newsom at 21%.

Sign up through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and get a $10 bonus for prediction markets.