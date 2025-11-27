FanDuel Promo Code for Chiefs-Cowboys Claims $150 NFL Thanksgiving Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This holiday provides the perfect opportunity for new bettors, like yourself, to get started with the sportsbook and earn your first bonus bets. The initial bet you make on the sportsbook will become your eligible bet with the promotion. Once that bet gets marked as a “win”, the bonus bets will arrive in your account. You can then use those bonuses over the course of seven (7) days on FanDuel.

Claim FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Chiefs-Cowboys

Can the Cowboys keep their hot streak alive against the Chiefs? Your answer to that question can win you $150 in bonus bets from the latest FanDuel promo code offer Thursday. Win your starting bet on the sportsbook and earn the right to use those bonus bets for the following week.

The betting odds favor the Chiefs in the afternoon matchup. The spread is currently -3 Kansas City and they are a -180 on the moneyline. Both teams had epic comeback wins last weekend and each team is fighting for their playoff livelihood.

In the nightcap, Baltimore is a -7 point favorite at home and -335 moneyline against the Bengals. However, this will be the first game back for both Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow has been out since week 2 and Chase was suspended last game for a spitting incident. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can take a big step in their pursuit of an AFC North championship, but this jolt to the Bengals offense could make this race interesting.

Thanksgiving Specials for Chiefs-Cowboys, Ravens-Bengals

This Thanksgiving, make sure to check back on the FanDuel app to find the most up to date betting lines and promotional options. Here are some of the best for this holiday, which you can score right now:

Choose Your Reward: Bet on either NFL game remaining and pick from a profit boost, no sweat bet or bet back token to be applied

Pass the Leg: Build a parlay with your friends and get those betting odds enhanced with this offer

Thursday Night Jackpot: Bet on the first and last touchdown of Bengals-Ravens and win a share of $2 million in bonus bets

Instructions on Grabbing New FanDuel Promo Code Thanksgiving Offer

FanDuel will walk you through the steps it takes in order to snag the FanDuel promo code offer. Be sure to have on hand your personal information, like a legal name, age, home address and the location settings of your phone or computer turned on.

A $5 minimum deposit must also be made before you can place a qualifying bet. This deposit will become your qualifying bet for the promotion and can be made from any secure payment option.

FanDuel will give you seven (7) days to use any bonus bets you receive during this promotional period. Select the amount of bonuses you wish to use on a wager in your betslip. After seven (7) days, those bonus bets will expire.