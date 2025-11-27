Live Radio
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Claim $200 No-Sweat Bets for 15 Days

Gear up for the December 1st sports betting launch by signing up with this Fanatics Missouri promo code offer. Pre-registering today allows you to claim one of the best welcome offers across the board once everything goes live, which is 15 straight dates of no-sweat bets worth up to $200 each.



Claim this offer by depositing $50 by December 1st, which is when sports betting goes live in Missouri. There is no promo code needed, however, you just need to sign up using the links on this page.
Make sure to pre-register with this Fanatics Missouri promo code today to claim 15 no-sweat bets up to $200 in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code for 15 No Sweat Bets

Use this opportunity to sign up and make a deposit on Fanatics Sportsbook of at least $50 before December 1st, which allows you to claim this welcome offer.

The way it works is, place a wager up to $200 on Fanatics on each of these days, and receive bonus bets back should that wager settle as a loss. That said, you do not have to bet the full amount each timer.

As long as your wager is at least $1, the promotion will continue into the next day. This offer is valid as long as you sign up and deposit $50 by 11:59 p.m. local time before December 1st, you will be able to claim this offer.

NFL, NBA, NHL Games on December 1st

You will not be able to place anything until the launch date of December 1st, but you can still be prepared for what’s to come on that date. First things first is to make sure you sign up and claim this promo code offer to redeem the $200 in no sweat bets for 15 days.

Then, from there, dive into the slate so you know what games to expect. December 1st is a Monday, so you will be able to dive into an NFL game once things go live.

It is not just football though, as there are a couple fun NBA and NHL games on this launch date. Here’s a look at some of the best matchups:

  • Monday Night Football: Giants-Patriots
  • NBA: Suns-Lakers, Mavericks-Nuggets, Bull-Magic, Hawks-Pistons
  • NHL: Blue Jackets-Devils, Penguins-Flyers, Mammoth-Sharks

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Looking to claim this Fanatics Missouri Promo Code offer now that pre-registration is officially live? Just follow the steps below to get on board for this no-brainer welcome offer from Fanatics:

  • Click any of the Fanatics links on this page to pre-register. No need to enter any promo code to collect this offer.
  • Fill in all information as prompted, including email, address and phone number. You’ll also need to provide ID to prove age (21+)
  • Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app
  • Deposit at least $50 by 11:59 p.m. on November 30.
  • Come back for the first 15 days and get a No-Sweat Bet up to $200 each consecutive day you bet.

