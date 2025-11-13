Live Radio
Ex-Italy coach Roberto Mancini taking charge of Qatar club Al-Sadd

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 11:13 AM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Mancini was appointed the coach of Qatar’s most successful club Al-Sadd after signing a 2 1/2-year contract on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Qatar Stars League champion.

Mancini was without a team since leaving his role as head coach of Saudi Arabia in October last year.

Mancini won the European Championship as the Italy coach in 2021. The former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager won multiple titles in a storied career as a player and coach.

As manager of Inter Milan, he won three Italian leagues and went on to win the Premier League with Manchester City in 2013 thanks to Sergio Aguero’s dramatic late goal on the final day of the season.

