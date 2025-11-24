Everton’s Gueye sent off for slapping teammate during game against Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for slapping teammate Michael Keane during the first half…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for slapping teammate Michael Keane during the first half of a Premier League game against Manchester United on Monday.

Gueye and Keane were arguing after the midfielder turned the ball over leading to a shot by United’s Bruno Fernandes in the 13th minute with the score 0-0 at Old Trafford.

The teammates were face to face when Keane shoved Gueye, who responded with a left-handed slap to the defender’s face. Referee Tony Harrington then showed Gueye a red card.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and winger Iliman Ndiaye intervened to walk Gueye away.

The Premier League match center posted on X: “The referee’s call of red card to Gueye for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR — with the action deemed to be a clear strike to the face of Keane.”

On the play, Gueye had recovered the ball inside Everton’s penalty area and passed it into space — likely thinking Keane would move toward it. Keane didn’t, and the United captain stepped in and shot the ball wide.

Despite going down a man, Everton won the match 1-0. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored in the 29th minute.

Gueye issued an apology after the game.

“I want to apologize first to my teammate Michael Keane. I take full responsibility for my reaction,” the Senegalese player said on his Instagram account. “I also apologize to my teammates, the staff, the fans and the club.

“What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for,” Gueye’s post continued. “Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behavior. I’ll make sure it never happens again.”

