ESPN BET Missouri Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Pre-Registration Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get ready for sportsbook apps by signing up today with the ESPN BET Missouri promo code WTOP. Click here to claim this welcome offer.









New customers who pre-register with the ESPN BET Missouri promo code will receive a $20 bonus. Then, win your first $10 wager on December 1st to collect an additional $100 bonus.

Disney and PENN Entertainment have ended their partnership, meaning the PENN will launch its own platform (theScore Bet). While you will be creating an account on ESPN BET, it will switch over to theScore Bet when the app launches on December 1st. It is among the nine sportsbook apps granted a license by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Pre-register here with the ESPN BET Missouri promo code WTOP to redeem $120 in bonus bets.

Sign Up Early with the ESPN BET Missouri Promo Code WTOP

ESPN BET Missouri Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Get $20 Pre-Registration Bonus + Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus Details ESPN BET to Switch to theScore Bet on December 1st Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On November 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Voters passed Amendment 2 in November of 2024, which legalized online and retail sports betting in Missouri. There’s a 10% tax on sports betting revenue that will go toward education and problem gambling resources.

PENN acquires theScore Bet back in 2021, and it has a strong presence in Canada. It’ll have to come out swinging as many of the top sportsbook apps are launching as well.

The bet $10, win $100 bonus will be available to all new customers when the app goes live in December. The real value of signing up early comes from an added $20 bonus.

ESPN BET Missouri Promo Code WTOP: How to Redeem $120 Bonus

Prepare for sportsbook apps in the state by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to apply the ESPN BET Missouri promo code WTOP. Provide your date of birth, email address, residential address and other essential information to confirm your identity. You must be at least 21 years old to bet. Use an available payment method to make a deposit. Win your first $10 bet on 12/1 to collect a $100 bonus.

Use Bonus for the NFL, NHL, NBA and College Sports

Try making your first bet on the Monday Night Football game. It’ll be the Giants vs. Patriots on December 1st. Your first chance to bet on the Chiefs will be the following Sunday as they take on the Texans.

There will be plenty of other options on theScore Bet, like the NHL and NBA. In fact, the St. Louis Blues have a game on the first day of online betting against the Ducks.

College betting will be legal, so you can use the app to bet on the Missouri Tigers, Saint Louis Billikens and other in-state teams.

Pre-register through the links above to use the ESPN BET Missouri promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $20 bonus for signing up early and win another $100 bonus when theScore Bet launches.

Must be 21+ to wager and present in MO. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER