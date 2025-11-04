Edmonton tries to break road losing streak, visits Dallas

Edmonton Oilers (6-5-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (6-3-3, in the Central Division) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Edmonton Oilers (6-5-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (6-3-3, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -125, Oilers +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will look to end their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Dallas Stars.

Dallas has gone 3-2-1 at home and 6-3-3 overall. The Stars have gone 4-0-2 in one-goal games.

Edmonton is 6-5-3 overall and 2-5-1 in road games. The Oilers have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 43 goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has three goals and seven assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and seven assists for the Oilers. Jack Roslovic has scored three goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

