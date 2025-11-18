Ducks take on the Bruins after overtime win

Boston Bruins (12-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-6-1, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (12-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-6-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Boston Bruins after the Ducks knocked off the Utah Mammoth 3-2 in overtime.

Anaheim has a 12-6-1 record overall and a 6-1-0 record on its home ice. The Ducks have a 5-1-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Boston is 4-5-0 in road games and 12-9 overall. The Bruins rank first in league play serving 11.4 penalty minutes per game.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the previous matchup 7-5. Mikael Granlund scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has scored 10 goals with four assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 12 goals and six assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has scored six goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

