DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Cup, NCAAF Games Friday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The new DraftKings promo code welcome offer will pay you $200 in bonus bets if the first NBA cash bet you place Friday settles as a win. Wager on matchups like Nuggets-Rockets, Heat-Bulls, Wizards-Raptors and Pacers-Cavaliers to place a qualifying bet. No code will be needed when you get it here or below.







Once that bet is marked as a “win”, unlock 10 separate $25 bets that you can use for a period of seven (7) days. The sportsbook will also give you the added benefit of three free months of NBA League Pass. A subscription to League Pass will give you the opportunity to watch any NBA game you want no matter where you are located. Follow your NBA wagers from coast to coast with your new service.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Cup, NFL Week 12, NCAAF

Think Kevin Durant will get the best of Nikola Jokic tonight? Bet $5 on the Rockets moneyline and lock up the new DraftKings promo code deal Friday. If you are right, the sportsbook will instantly unlock a $200 bonus that you can use for this weekend.

The NBA Cup group stage is tipping off another night of games, and DraftKings has you covered for all of the action. Take, for instance, the Nuggets-Rockets matchup tonight. This features one of the best early season games to date. These are two teams who are not only front runners to win the NBA Cup but could possibly see each other in the Western Conference Finals at the end of the year.

Using this game as an example, you could qualify for the welcome deal by wagering $5 on markets like the Rockets moneyline, Durant’s point total, Jokic’s rebound total or the Nuggets to cover. As long as this is your first cash bet on DraftKings and the amount wagered is over $5 cash, you will be eligible for the bonus.

NBA Cup Boost, Full Court Draw

Follow your welcome offer with more deals on the DraftKings sportsbook app. Grab these new offers for Friday by signing into your newly created account right now:

NBA Cup Boost: Get an odds enhancement for another NBA Cup bet tonight

Full Court Draw: Use this free-to-play game and win a share of a huge bonus bet payout plus other daily bonuses

NFL Parlay Boost: Claim this offer for any parlay of Sunday games right now and get the best odds possible

CFB Games of the Week Boost: Wager on BYU-Cincinnati, Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech or USC-Oregon and increase your betting odds

Steps to Acquiring New DraftKings Promo Code Deal Friday

To lock up the DraftKings promo code offer Friday, turn on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer and follow the sportsbook directions on what other information they will require. This includes your full name, date of birth and a valid home address.

Deposit $10 cash prior to placing a starting bet with the sportsbook. This payment can be made using any secure option including an online bank account or PayPal.

The $200 bonus will be credited to your account as 10 individual bets. These bets can be used for a period of seven (7) days before they expire. Bonuses do not have to be wagered as a lump sum, so you can spread them throughout multiple wagers on DraftKings.