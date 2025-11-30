DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Pre-Register Sunday, Get $300 Bonus for Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bet $5 on any game when the app goes live on 12/1 with this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. Win or lose, new customers will receive a $300 bonus.

It’s been a long wait for sportsbook apps in Missouri. Previously, you had to cross state lines in order to get in bets before a day full of NFL action. Amendment 2 passed back in 2024, so it’s been a year of planning for the Missouri Gaming Commission. There are nine apps planning to go live, with DraftKings expected to be among the top choices.

Bet NFL with This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5 on 12/1, Score Guaranteed $300 Bonus Betting Features DraftKings Social, Daily Promotions, Free Contests, Dynasty Rewards, VIP, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On November 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

December 1st falls on a Monday, so you can place your initial wager on the MNF matchup between the Giants and Patriots. Browse through a variety of spreads, totals, moneylines and props. There are totals for passing yards, rushing yards, receptions, touchdowns, sacks and more.

The following Sunday (December 7th) will be your first chance to bet on the Chiefs, so you can save some of your bonus for their game against the Texans. If you are new to betting on the NFL, there is a guide on the app that explains the different types of wagers and how the odds work.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Releases $300 Bonus

Get ready for DraftKings to go live in Missouri by taking these steps to create an account today:

Click here to claim this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. Provide the basic info needed to confirm your age and identity. It will ask for your full legal name, date of birth and residential address. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like Venmo, online banking or a debit card. Place a $5 bet on 12/1.

The result doesn’t matter, so the $300 bonus is guaranteed. Use (12) $25 bonus bets over the next seven days.

Find Bonuses and Use Betting Features

DraftKings releases new bonuses every day. You’ll find profit boosts, no-sweat bets, jackpots and free contests. This is also the case for college sports, so you’ll be able to bet on the Missouri Tigers.

Every bet you make will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. These Crowns can be exchanged for bonus bets and other prizes. Customers who make enough bets will qualify for the VIP program.

Pre-register through the links on this page to unlock this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and get $300 in bonus bets on December 1st.

