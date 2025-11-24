DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Launch Is One Week Away, Get $300 Bonus Now

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who create an account today with this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer will receive a guaranteed $300 bonus. All it takes is a $5 bet, and the result doesn’t matter.

It’s been a long wait for sports fans in Missouri. You’ll no longer have to cross state lines to place a bet on a sportsbook app once we hit December 1st. If you sign up today, you’re guaranteed to receive a bonus with the largest value.

Click here to unlock this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and create an account. Place a $5 bet on December 1st to score a $300 bonus.

Get $300 Bonus with This DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code No Code Needed – Pre-Register Using Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5 on December 1st, Score Guaranteed $300 Bonus Betting Features DraftKings Social, Stats Hub, Daily Promotions, Free Contests, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Missouri Bonus Last Verified On November 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We are in the pre-registration period in Missouri. The state legalized sports betting back in November of 2024 with Amendment 2, so it’s been a year or organizing for the gaming commission.

Lock-in this welcome bonus and get ready for December. The 1st day of the month is a Monday, so you’ll have a single NFL matchup. Week 13 of the season ends with the Giants vs. Patriots. The following Sunday will be your first chance to bet on the Chiefs and other NFL teams. If you are new to betting, DraftKings has a guide that explains parlays, teasers, spreads and how the odds work.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: How to Pre-Register

Get ready to use one of the most popular sportsbook apps on Missouri by signing up today. Secure the largest bonus by taking these steps:

Click here to unlock the latest DraftKings Missouri promo code offer. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, a debit card, Venmo or another payment method. Place a $5 bet on 12/1 to receive a $300 bonus.

Use Special Betting Features and Earn Rewards

Customers can link up with friends on DraftKings Social. This is a great way to see who your friends are betting on and chat. You can also compete in free contests and do research through the Stats Hub.

Go to the promotions tab every day to find new profit boosts. In addition to the NFL, it regularly odds boosts for the NBA, NHL, college football and college basketball.

Every bet you make on DraftKings will go toward Dynasty Rewards, so there are perks to sticking around. Redeem bonus bets and other prizes, such as discounts for traveling. Those who make enough bets will qualify for the VIP program.

