ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for NBA Playoffs

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As the NBA Postseason rolls on with four massive games Saturday, new customers can redeem a fantastic welcome offer ahead of these games today by unlocking the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. One important note is that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, but the value of the welcome offer is just as good. New bettors across all participating legal sports betting states have access to a single, unified premier welcome offer: a $1,000 Bet Reset.







We put a lot of stock in finding genuine market value, and this promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus

If you are planning to back either the Detroit Pistons or the Orlando Magic as they square off this postseason, finding the right entry point is crucial for your bankroll. Since ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, new theScore Bet customers are granted an excellent opportunity to maximize their initial wager with a unified national offer. You can unlock this premier sign-up bonus by utilizing the promotional details outlined below.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 25th, 2026

Fans tuning in on April 25, 2026, can take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer right up until the 1:00 PM EDT start time. We put a lot of stock in finding safety nets for your bets, and the $1,000 Bet Reset provides exactly that if your first wager on this 2025 Postseason clash doesn’t pan out.

Understanding the ESPN BET Offer

It goes without saying that understanding the mechanics of a sportsbook bonus is step one for any informed bettor. Since ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, the welcome promotion has been standardized across all legal online sports betting jurisdictions where the platform operates. No opt-in is required to participate.

Under this $1,000 Bet Reset offer, new theScore Bet customers can place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If your wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate; whether you choose to bet a smaller amount or aim for the maximum value, you will receive an exact 100% match of your stake in bonus bets if the play falls short.

If your first wager settles as a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. You will receive this refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. It is important to note that these bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt, so keep a close eye on the futures prices and upcoming daily slates to find the best spots to deploy them.

NBA Playoffs Betting Preview for Saturday, April 25th

Here is a look at today’s postseason consensus odds to help you decide how to isolate value with your welcome bonus. Remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, so you can find these exact lines waiting for you in the app:

Detroit Pistons (-2.5) at Orlando Magic (+2.5) | Total: O/U 213.5

| Total: O/U 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) at Phoenix Suns (+9.5) | Total: O/U 214.5

| Total: O/U 214.5 New York Knicks (-1.5) at Atlanta Hawks (+1.5) | Total: O/U 214.5

| Total: O/U 214.5 Denver Nuggets (-1.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (+1.5) | Total: O/U 229.5

Odds are sourced from TheScore Bet and are accurate as of April 25, 2026.

In a fun note for these games tonight, all four road teams are the favorite to win on Saturday, which includes both the Knicks and the Nuggets who are down 2-1 in their respective series.

The first two games of the day are both Game 3s, with the Pistons-Magic at 1-1 and the Thunder up 2-0 against the Suns.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up for theScore Bet Bonus

Whether you are planning to back the Detroit Pistons or the Orlando Magic as they clash in their 2025 Postseason matchup, getting started is a straightforward process. Claiming your welcome offer only takes a few minutes. Because ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, the activation steps are streamlined across the board.

First, you will need to download the app to your mobile device. From there, create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. It is essential that you enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP during this registration phase to ensure you are locked in for the offer.

After completing the initial download, registration, and promo code entry, follow these final steps:

Navigate to the cashier and make an initial deposit to fund your account using one of the secure methods available.

To activate your $1,000 Bet Reset, simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market. If you are tracking the action on April 25, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT, you can confidently use this wager on the Pistons vs. Magic game.

Whether you are betting on Detroit, Orlando, or any other NBA playoff action, your first cash wager will automatically be covered. If it loses, you will receive a 100% refund of your stake in the form of bonus bets, up to the maximum $1,000 limit.

Remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, so you are getting premium odds and an elite analytical platform right at your fingertips. Lock in those value bets and enjoy the games.